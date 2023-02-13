Phones with SGSecure app & not on silent mode will sound signal on Total Defence Day, Feb. 15, 6:20pm

The Singapore Civil Defence Force will be sounding the “Important Message” signal through the island-wide network of public warning system sirens on Total Defence Day, Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:20pm.

It is a reminder for the Singapore public of the need to stand resilient and do their part to protect Singapore and its future, SCDF said in a statement on Feb. 13.

The signal will automatically cease after 20 seconds.

SCDF added: "Do not be alarmed by the minute-long sounding exercise."

The signal will also sound for smartphones that have the SGSecure mobile app downloaded and are not on silent or vibration mode.

This feature has been in use for several years already.

SCDF said the public are to tune in immediately to any local radio station or free-to-air TV channel for a brief message on the public warning system when they hear the “Important Message” signal.

A message will also appear on the smartphones via the SGSecure mobile app.

They can also visit go.gov.sg/pws to find out more about the public warning system signals.

Top photo via