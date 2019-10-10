fbpx

SCDF will sound ‘Important Message’ signal nation-wide on Sep. 15, 6:20pm

Bao...Bao...Bao...

Zhangxin Zheng | September 13, 04:28 pm

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) informed the public via Facebook that they will be sounding the “Important Message” signal on Sep. 15, at 6.20pm.

Here’s the text from the post, for your convenience:

Do not be alarmed. On Sunday, 15 September 2019 at 6.20pm, SCDF will be sounding the “Important Message” signal through the island-wide Public Warning System (PWS) sirens.

Tune in to any local radio station or free-to-air MediaCorp TV channel for a brief message on the PWS immediately after hearing the signal.

The signal will also sound for phones with the SGSecure mobile app installed, and are not on silent or vibration mode. This will be followed by a brief text on the PWS sounding.

You can find out more about the PWS by visiting https://go.gov.sg/pws

#ANationofLifesavers #CivilDefence

What is the Public Warning System (PWS)?

The Public Warning System (PWS) was installed all over Singapore by the SCDF.

It’s an islandwide network of more than 2,000 sirens installed at strategic points, including rooftops and certain grounds.

You should hear the PWS island-wide on every Feb. 15 and Sep. 15.

There are four different signals:

  1. The alarm signal,
  2. The all-clear signal,
  3. The important message signal, and
  4. The chime test signal — which you hear at noon on the first of every month.

Each serves a different purpose, such as warning people of an impending danger, or alerting people to tune in to local FM radio stations for an important message broadcast.

If you’re not too sure how the “important message signal” sounds:

Screenshot from SCDF post

Or this might be more useful, starting from 0:20:

But we’re sure it’ll be loud enough for you to recognise it.

Don’t forget to turn on your radios at 6:20pm!

Top photo edited from SCDF

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

