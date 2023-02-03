MP & Grab roles are 'distinct', any conflict of interest will be declared or avoided: Tin Pei Ling

MacPherson Single Member Constituency (SMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling has joined Grab Singapore as its Director of Public Affairs and Policy.

Tin published a post LinkedIn and Facebook on Feb. 2, confirming her new role at the ride-hailing platform and addressed concerns of the possible conflict of interest between her MP role and the new job at Grab.

Admires Grab's social mission

Tin stated that she admires Grab's strong social mission – "to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone" – and thus decided to take up the opportunity when it came her way.

She added that this opportunity to return to the private sector "will broaden [her] horizons, hone new skills and allow [her] to make a contribution in a different way".

Prior to joining Grab, Tin was the chief executive of Business China, a non-profit organisation.

Roles are "distinct"

Addressing the queries on whether there is a conflict of interest between being both an MP and Grab's public affairs and policy director, Tin shared that Grab has established clear rules of engagement to ensure that any possible conflict of interest will be properly declared and avoided.

Her party, the ruling People's Action Party, also has a published set of Rules of Prudence, as well as mechanisms for MPs to declare or avoid any conflict of interest, she stated.

"There is a clear and mutual understanding that my role as a Parliamentarian is distinct from my role at Grab," Tin stressed.

"I am absolutely clear that when I am discharging my duties in my capacity as a Member of Parliament, my constituents and Singapore come first. When I am working on behalf of Grab, I will have to ensure that Grab’s interests are safeguarded."

Promised to be "transparent and above board"

Tin promised to be transparent and above board on who she represents at any time.

She also looks forward to "continue contributing to the development of Singapore’s digital economy" and also growing as an individual.

Tin capped off the post by thanking her friends and residents for their well wishes.

Here's her post in full:

