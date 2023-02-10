PAP MP Tin Pei Ling no more at Grab public affairs, moves to corporate development after conflict of interest accusations

Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling has been moved to a new role in Grab, the ride-hailing company said on Friday, Feb. 10.

This was after her initial appointment in a public affairs role was announced on Feb. 1, which drew accusations of conflict of interest and intense public scrutiny.

She is now in a corporate development role instead and will retain her title as director.

Grab's statement said she will not be involved in public affairs and policy work, nor represent the company in discussions with government officials.

The firm also acknowledged the public reaction: "Conflicts of interest in any setting warrant robust discussion and we appreciate this feedback."

The company indicated that it came to a mutual agreement with Tin on the change in roles after it discussed her career aspirations and evaluated her experience against relevant open roles.

It added that her duties in the new corporate development role will include “realising synergies across our investments and acquisitions" and "supporting strategy development”.

Grab also said it had given a lot of thought to address any potential conflict of interest that might arise when Tin was hired.

This amounted to working closely with Tin months in advance and that her appointment in the company was in line with the rules governing her duties and conduct as an MP.

Tin had also informed her party leaders, who did not object to her appointment, Grab added.

"We also established rules of engagement where Pei Ling should not be advocating for Grab’s interest in her capacity as an MP, and correspondingly, she should also not be advocating for her constituency and party in her work within Grab," the firm said.

“However, the discourse has led us to pause and reflect on how we can create an environment where Pei Ling can serve effectively in both her roles as an MP as well as representing Grab. We acknowledge that this is difficult if the intent behind every action or position she takes in the future is doubted or called into question."

Tin also addressed the change in role at Grab in a Facebook post that was put up following the release of Grab's statement.

The People's Action Party also released a statement saying it had spoken to Tin about her role in Grab following the public scrutiny.

PAP said in its statement: "It then became clear to the Party that she would be expected to engage regularly with Government ministries and agencies on public policy issues on behalf of Grab."

"While she would make it clear that she was engaging in her private capacity and not as a PAP MP, there could still be challenges in carrying out these responsibilities, especially under the current circumstances."

The new role would make her engagement with the government clearer.

Having been consulted on her new role, the party said she would not have dealings with the government.

"In this role, her primary duties will not involve Government relations in Singapore," the PAP statement added.

