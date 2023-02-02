MP Tin Pei Ling becomes Grab S'pore's director of public affairs & policy

Member of Parliament (MP) for MacPherson Single Member Constituency (SMC) Tin Pei Ling has joined Grab Singapore.

Grab Singapore's Director of Public Affairs and Policy

The ride-hailing platform confirmed that the 39-year-old Tin has been appointed as its Director of Public Affairs and Policy in its statement on Feb. 1, 2023 as reported by CNA .

It added: "Pei Ling has deep on-ground understanding of digital economy and smart nation policy, and close ties with the local community. She will build partnerships and programmes to harness the positive potential of technology to create impact in Singapore."

"Members of Parliament in Singapore are allowed to hold jobs in the private sector, and many hold such roles," Grab told Bloomberg.

"The two roles are distinct, and we have established clear rules of engagement to ensure that any conflicts of interest will be avoided," Grab said.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Tin started her role in January 2023.

She attended Grab’s Chinese New Year appreciation lunch for its driver- and delivery-partners at Singapore Expo on Feb. 1 as part of her new role.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor addressed Tin as Grab's Public Affairs Head during her opening speech at the event.

Tin's political history

Tin was part of the five-member People’s Action Party (PAP) team that won in Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency in 2011.

In 2015, Tin contested in single-seat MacPherson and won 65.6 per cent of the vote in a three-cornered fight.

She defended her seat in 2020, taking 71.74 per cent of the vote and was one of the PAP MPs who improved on her 2015 electoral performance.

She became a full-time MP for five years before she took on the role of group director of corporate strategy at Jing King Technology Group, which is now known as Adera Global.

Tin moved onto become Business China's chief executive officer in May 2018.

She was the organisation's fifth CEO.

Business China is a non-profit organisation spearheaded by the Singapore government and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

She held that role for four-and-a-half years before her departure in December 2022, according to a post that she shared on LinkedIn on her last day with the organisation.

She is still a Business China board member.

Tin, currently chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Communications and Information, and is a member of the GPC for Culture, Community and Youth.

