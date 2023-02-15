Thai boys' football team captain rescued from cave in 2018 dies in UK

One of the 12 boys who was rescued from the Tham Luang cave system in 2018 has died in the UK, Thai media reported.

According to the BBC, the cause of Duangpetch Promthep's death is unknown, although he reportedly had a head injury.

He was 13 years old and captain of the Wild Boars football team at the time of the rescue in 2018.

Promthep subsequently enrolled in the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire at the age of 17 in 2022.

Scholarship foundation and temple express condolences

The Thai non-profit organisation, Zico Foundation, which had helped Promthep win a scholarship to study in the UK, put up a Facebook post on Feb. 15 expressing its condolences.

The non-profit organisation added that details of his passing will be provided in due course.

The Wat Doi Wao temple in Promthep's hometown in Chiang Rai also expressed its condolences on Facebook , with a post showing his team with the monks.

The BBC reported that the temple was informed of Promthep's death by his mother.

It had also been visited by the Wild Boars frequently.

Rescued from the cave after two weeks in 2018

On June 23, 2018, Promthep and his teammates, along with their coach, Ekapol Chanthawong, had ventured into the Tham Luang cave.

A sudden and continuous downpour left them stuck in the dark tunnels.

Promthep's teammates were aged 11 to 16 at that time.

They were found alive after nine days of being missing and were eventually rescued in a massive effort that involved over 1,000 experts and volunteers.

The rescue itself took three days, from Jul. 8 to 10 and involved divers undertaking nine to 12 hours of gruelling journeys into and out of the caves to rescue the football team and their coach.

The rescue made headlines around the world and was retold in multiple books and films afterwards.

