Hole-in-the-wall Telok Ayer cafe has artisanal creamy drinks, sweet & savoury croffles

A hole-in-the-wall cafe that specialises in croffles (a hybrid between a croissant and waffle) and artisanal craft drinks has recently opened in Far East Square.
The cafe officially opened on Feb. 3, and features Kinfolk-styled wooden furnishing, adding a minimalistic touch to the space.
There are indoor and outdoor seating areas, seating up to a total of 15 to 20 customers.
The menu
The cafe offers a selection of sweet and savoury croffles including flavours like:
- Maple bacon croffle: S$7.90
- Spicy tuna croffle: S$7.90
- Ham and cheese croffle: S$7.90
- Sesame cream croffle: S$7.90
There are also other items sold at the display counter.
Among the drinks served, there are five signature creamu drinks including:
- White creamu: S$7.50 (hot), S$8.70 (iced)
- Black creamu: S$8.20 (iced)
- Matcha creamu: S$7.50 (hot), S$8.90 (iced)
- Choco creamu: S$6.90(hot), S$8.90 (iced)
- Dirty creamu (espresso with matcha): S$8.20 (iced)
Besides the signature creamus, Hellu Coffee also offers a wide variety of artisanal drinks like coffees (from S$4.20), matcha tonic (S$7), white peach passion soda (S$6.50) and hot teas (S$6).
Hellu Coffee
Far East Square #01-05, 135 Amoy Street, Singapore 049965
Opening hours:
- Mondays to Fridays: 8am to 6pm
- Saturdays: 10am to 4pm
Closed on Sundays.
