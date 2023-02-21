Back

Hole-in-the-wall Telok Ayer cafe has artisanal creamy drinks, sweet & savoury croffles

Coffee, tea or... croffles?

Hayley Foong | February 21, 2023, 11:48 AM

A hole-in-the-wall cafe that specialises in croffles (a hybrid between a croissant and waffle) and artisanal craft drinks has recently opened in Far East Square.

The cafe officially opened on Feb. 3, and features Kinfolk-styled wooden furnishing, adding a minimalistic touch to the space.

Photo via Hellu Coffee

There are indoor and outdoor seating areas, seating up to a total of 15 to 20 customers.

The menu

The cafe offers a selection of sweet and savoury croffles including flavours like:

  • Maple bacon croffle: S$7.90

  • Spicy tuna croffle: S$7.90

  • Ham and cheese croffle: S$7.90

  • Sesame cream croffle: S$7.90

There are also other items sold at the display counter.

Photo via Hellu Coffee

Among the drinks served, there are five signature creamu drinks including:

  • White creamu: S$7.50 (hot), S$8.70 (iced)

  • Black creamu: S$8.20 (iced)

  • Matcha creamu: S$7.50 (hot), S$8.90 (iced)

  • Choco creamu: S$6.90(hot), S$8.90 (iced)

  • Dirty creamu (espresso with matcha): S$8.20 (iced)

Photo via Hellu Coffee

Besides the signature creamus, Hellu Coffee also offers a wide variety of artisanal drinks like coffees (from S$4.20), matcha tonic (S$7), white peach passion soda (S$6.50) and hot teas (S$6).

Hellu Coffee

Far East Square #01-05, 135 Amoy Street, Singapore 049965

Opening hours:

  • Mondays to Fridays: 8am to 6pm

  • Saturdays: 10am to 4pm

Closed on Sundays.

Top photos via Hellu Coffee.

