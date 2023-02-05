1st physical Thaipusam foot procession in 3 years, S'pore devotees gather in droves despite rain

Regardless of rain or shine, Singapore devotees took part in the Thaipusam festival on Feb. 5, 2023.

First Thaipusam in three years

While Thaipusam is celebrated annually, this is the first time in three years that devotees can carry kavadis (ceremonial metal or wooden structures) and paal kudam (pots filled with milk) during the foot procession after the easing of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, MCCY minster Edwin Tong noted.

As part of the foot procession, devotees will walk the 3.2km stretch from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple barefoot.

This has been the traditional path for the foot procession during Thaipusam for over 100 years in Singapore.

Individuals who wish to participate in the foot procession started at 12am on Feb. 5, 2023.

More individuals continued to pour in throughout the day, despite the rainy conditions towards late afternoon.

Kavadis

https://www.facebook.com/100036035986452/videos/pcb.887260865818438/1296539724238395

Paal kudam

About Thaipusam

Thaipusam is celebrated annually primarily by Singapore’s Tamil Hindu community on the full-moon day of the Tamil month of Thai, according to Indian Heritage Centre.

Thai refers to the 10th month in the Tamil calendar while pusam refers to the moon, which is said to shine the brightest during the festival.

Devotees seek blessings, fulfil vows and give thanks on this day that is dedicated to the Hindu god Lord Murugan, who symbolises bravery, power and virtue.

They dress in yellow as it is Lord Murugan's favourite colour.

While there are no restrictions on who can carry a kavadi or paal kudam, the former, which means sacrifice at every step, is typically carried by men and involves affixing metal hooks onto their bodies, according to Migrant Workers Centre.

On the other hand, women may choose to pierce their tongues or carry the paal kudam, which symbolises fertility and abundance, on the top of their heads.

At the end of the procession, the milk in the paal kudam is poured on a statue of Lord Murugan as an act of offering and worship.

The foot procession in Singapore is expected to be completed by 11pm on Feb. 5, 2023.

Top image from Facebook by SambavLogz Sampath and Shimojo Takahiro.