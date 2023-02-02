S’pore no longer No. 1 most Instagrammable place on Earth, now ranked 13th

Singapore has been named the 13th most Instagrammable destination in the world for 2023, a sharp drop from from its top spot in 2022.

The country was featured in an article, “The 50 Most Instagrammable Places in the World 2023”, published by Big 7 Travel on Jan. 29, 2023.

How the ranking was determined

The global travel site conducts an annual analysis on cities in the world that hold the most Instagram appeal.

The ranking was determined by the number of hashtags and TikTok views per destination, sample survey results of the travel site’s audience of 1.5 million people, as well as their global editorial team.

The final results were then ranked according to their visual allure and popularity on social media.

Most Instagrammable destinations

The full list includes 50 destinations.

Here are the top 20 places ranked as the most Instagrammable:

Milan, Italy London, England Paris, France, Istanbul, Turkey New York, U.S. Nepal Chicago, U.S. Bali, Indonesia Sri Lanka Sydney, Australia North Island, New Zealand Baku, Azerbaijan Singapore Tokyo, Japan Seoul, South Korea Maldives Seattle, U.S. Buenos Aires, Argentina Ibiza, Spain Dublin, Ireland

The article wrote:

“The city-state is known for its modern skyline, beautiful gardens, and diverse cultural attractions.”

It also said that Singapore had a total of 41,433,628 hashtags on Instagram and 11.7 billion views on TikTok.

Previous years' top destinations

This is the fifth year that Big 7 Travel has revealed the world's most Instagrammable destinations.

Sydney came in at first place for both 2019 and 2020, Japan took the top spot for 2021, while Singapore came in number one in 2022.

Top image via Unsplash/Kharl Anthony Paica