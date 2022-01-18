Singapore crowned the most Instagrammable place in the world in 2022

Singapore is the most Instagrammable place in the world in 2022, according to Big 7 Travel, a travel website.

List of 50 most Instagrammable places

The travel website said they analysed the number of hashtags per destination and used survey results from their social audience, as well as input from their editorial team to get the list.

The full list included 50 places around the world.

Here are the top 10:

Singapore Boracay, Philippines Oahu, Hawaii Tokyo, Japan New York City, New York Banff, Canada Amalfi Coast, Italy Chicago, Illinois Lisbon, Portugal Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

The website said that Singapore is full of photo opportunities with locations like the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay and street art along Haji Lane.

Singapore skyline also one of the most photographed

In another study by Pixsy, posted on Oct. 19, 2021, Singapore was on the list of most photographed skylines in the world.

Pixsy, an online imagine monitoring platform, conducted the study in Sep. 2021 by collating Instagram posts with hashtags corresponding to more than 100 cities around the world.

The hashtags for Singapore were #singaporeskyline, #singaporecityscape, #skylinesingapore, and #cityscapesingapore.

Singapore came in fourteenth on the list of cities, with 58,352 posts.

Meanwhile, the top spot on the list went to New York City with 768,226 posts.

Other American cities in the list included Chicago (2), Boston (4), Dallas (9) and Seattle (10), amongst others.

Jakarta, Indonesia (5) and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (7) are also on the list.

The platform also made a list of cities that are most photographed by tourists.

This was done by comparing the total number of posts to the average number of each city’s annual visitors.

Singapore came in third with 0.031 posts per visitor.

Jakarta, Indonesia was first with 0.073 posts per visitor, followed by Frankfurt, Germany in second place at 0.055 posts per visitor.

Related

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Photo by Addie/Pexels and Winel Sutanto/Unsplash.