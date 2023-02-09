Taiwanese singer Show Luo brings mother to S'pore for black pepper crab & Michelin Bib Gourmand beef noodles

In case you missed it, Taiwanese singer Show Luo was in town to grace the grand opening of Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Niu Dian Beef Noodles.

What would have been an otherwise quiet Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 8) at VIIO @ Balestier was quickly filled with excited chatter from the healthy crowd of fans awaiting Luo's arrival.

And from the group interview he had with local media, it's easy to see why he has such loyal fans despite, ahem, a scandal a few years ago.

The cheerful 43-year-old answered questions animatedly and did his job really well as the beef noodle eatery's brand ambassador.

Opening of Niu Dian Beef Noodles

Also known as Xiao Zhu (little piggy in Mandarin), Luo told us how much he loves to eat beef, especially beef noodles.

Recounting how he first came across Niu Dian in Taiwan, Luo said: "That night I ate four bowls [of beef noodles], four bowls [...] Two days before my concert, I only ate the meat, I said I didn’t want the noodles. After the show, I ate another six bowls."

When Mothership asked him what was his favourite dish from Niu Dian, he said that he likes the braised beef noodles and prefers eating the meat itself rather than the tendons.

And his favourite Singaporean food is...

While on the topic of food, we were also curious to know what his favourite Singaporean food is.

It shouldn't come as a surprise, but the singer enjoys one of our national dishes: Black pepper crab.

It looks like the zi char dish is a favourite among his family, as he revealed that he brought his mother to eat some black pepper crabs the day before.

Spending time with his mother

The celeb added that since his mother didn't tag along on his previous trip to Singapore in November 2022, he wanted to bring her this time round to enjoy food together.

As Chinese New Year had just ended, he was also asked about how he spent the holiday.

“The happiest thing was being able to spend the new year with my mum. I also played mahjong with her, talked to her about random stuff and nagged her... [We] nag at each other,” he said.

Luo also proudly quipped that he won this year’s mahjong game against his mother.

"Eh mama, I won didn't I?" he called to his mother across the restaurant.

"Yes, you did!" she affably responded.

But his mother isn't the biggest loser after all, as Luo gave her quite a hefty Chinese New Year gift.

“I gave my mom a red packet, with quite a lot of money, " he nodded casually.

Niu Dian Beef Noodles

Address: #01-01/02 VIIO @ Balestier, 520 Balestier Road, Singapore 329853

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 9:30pm (last order at 9pm)

Friday and Saturday, 11am to 10pm (last order at 9:30pm)

Top images via Fasiha Nazren