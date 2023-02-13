PM Anwar's daughter Nurul Izzah no longer serving as senior adviser, joins special advisory body

Nurul Izzah Anwar, daughter of Malaysian Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is no longer serving as her father's senior economic and finance adviser.

Will join Finance Minister's special advisory body instead

In a statement on Sunday (Feb. 12), Izzah, who is a former Member of Parliament (MP), said that she has joined the Finance Minister's special advisory body instead, which is chaired by Hassan Marican, a Malaysian businessman.

Izzah said in her statement:

"Tan Sri Mohd Hassan has invited me to join the special advisory body to help in their efforts in strengthening our country's economy and people. I humbly accept this responsibility. [...] I greatly appreciate every opportunity I receive to contribute to a better future for Malaysia. I'd like to take this opportunity to express my fullest gratitude for all the support given to me, both from the public, the public service team, as well as the government. We Malaysians hope for a united and successful future led by YAB Prime Minister, together with the government. I hope that by assisting Tan Sri Mohd Hassan and other committee members, I will be able to benefit our beloved country. Thank you to the entire committee. Let's all contribute in any way we can for the sake of our country."

Appointment as senior adviser drew flak for supposed nepotism

Izzah was appointed as senior adviser to her father on Jan. 3, 2023.

However, her appointment drew a lot of criticism as many felt that the move was a result of nepotism.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took aim at Anwar for this, and called on Izzah to resign from her role.

According to The New Straits Times, Anwar responded to accusations of nepotism by saying that Izzah was not being paid an allowance for her adviser roles.

Anwar also previously said that Izzah had limited power in her role as senior adviser, as reported by The Star.

