Former M'sian PM Muhyiddin blasts current PM Anwar for appointing daughter as Special Advisor, among other 'mistakes'

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has called out his former ally and current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

On a Jan. 31 post on Facebook, Muhyiddin took aim at three "mistakes" that he said Anwar had made at the very start of his Prime Ministership.

These three were the appointment of UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as deputy prime minister, the appointment of Anwar's own daughter Nurul Izzah as Special Advisor, and taking on the role of Finance Minister.

He goes on to cast doubt on Anwar's "Reformasi" or reputation as a reformer that had been built up over 20 years.

But what are the nature of Muhyiddin's accusations?

Back scratcher

Muhyiddin said that appointing Zahid was a "mistake", saying that the DPM should not wield power while he is facing corruption charges.

Muhyiddin accused Anwar of being willing to set aside his reform credentials in order to attain power, calling Zahid's appointment a "political transaction based on "you scratch my back, I scratch your back", according to his post.

He also claimed that Zahid's sole "wisdom" was his ability to get Barisan Nasional Members of Parliament (MPs) to back Anwar's government.

Muhyiddin's post echoes comments made by other members of his party that Zahid should, at a minimum, be suspended as DPM until his case is resolved.

Facing charges

Zahid is president of UMNO, the traditional powerhouse of Malaysian politics, the party where both Anwar and Muhyiddin were once prominent members and leaders.

Zahid has been UMNO President since 2018 and led UMNO to its worst ever result in the 2022 general election.

He is facing trial for numerous charges of corruption and money laundering, although he has was acquitted on 40 counts in September 2022, before the election.

He is facing 47 other charges and his trial will continue in April 2023.

Despite this, he was appointed to the role of Deputy Prime Minister in December 2022.

Double portfolio

In his second argument, Muhyiddin aired misgivings about Anwar holding both the roles of finance minister and prime minister.

Other Malaysians have shared the same sentiments on social media.

First, what our new PM should do is relieve himself of the Finance Minister portfolio and focus on his own job as PM. All that talk before when @NajibRazak assumed this portfolio and it appears, history is repeating itself. Finance Minister should be @rafiziramli pic.twitter.com/ukVbWTZAzn — Celine Yeoh FCA, FCCA, MBA (@CelineYeoh8888) December 2, 2022

Muhyiddin reminded his audience that during the 1MDB scandal, former prime minister and now convicted felon Najib Razak also held both portfolios.

The 1MDB case was what prompted Muhyiddin to break from UMNO and ally with Anwar's Pakatan Harapan coalition for the 2018 general election.

Muhyiddin said that Anwar should quit the finance minister role, and subsequently concentrate on the prime ministership, especially when the people and country were facing difficult times.

Nepotism accusations

Finally, Muhyiddin took aim at the appointment of Anwar's daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar as Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister on Economics and Finance.

Nurul Izzah's appointment, effective Jan. 3, 2023, was tweeted about on Jan. 29 by a fellow member of Muhyiddin's Bersatu political party, Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

PM’s eldest daughter, Nurul Izzah was appointed Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister on economics & finance. Apparently, according to her, Papa who is also Finance Minister, appointed her effective Jan 3, 2023. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/H1A1UYy0rs — Faizal Azumu (@PejaOfPerak) January 29, 2023

Anwar has responded to accusations of nepotism by saying that Nurul Izzah is not being paid an allowance for her advisor roles, according to The New Straits Times.

Anwar also fired back by saying that while it was right that Nurul Izzah's appointment should be questioned; her critic Faizal also had a number of questions that he should answer regarding "land theft, logging activities, shares and commissions".

Nonetheless, Muhyiddin has called on Nurul Izzah to resign.

Calling her a "talented young lady" with "great potential", he likened the appointment to a "black spot" on her political journey.

Nurul Izzah was a former MP, but lost her seat of Permatang Pauh during the 2022 general election, after both her parents have held the seat since 1982.

A Prime Minister's oversight

Muhyiddin, in his post, said that he could have taken advantage of Anwar's mistakes as an opposition politician, but claimed that he could not bear to see Malaysia's dignity "tarnished" by Anwar's "arrogance".

Muhyiddin said that he was sharing his opinion as an "ordinary citizen", and that Anwar had "betrayed the spirit of 'Reformasi'" before his first 100 days in power was up, but it was "not too late" for Anwar to correct his mistakes.

Related stories

Top image via Muhyiddin Yassin/Facebook