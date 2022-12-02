Back

Anwar announces new cabinet, names Zahid Hamidi as DPM, himself as finance minister

The named ministers will be sworn in by the Agong on Dec. 3.

Tan Min-Wei | December 02, 2022, 09:16 PM

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced his new ministerial line up on Dec. 2, announcing that he will also be Finance Minister.

The cabinet would comprise 28 ministers in 22 ministries, and four portfolios in the Prime Minister's Department.

All races, religions, and regions

Anwar was tasked by the Malaysian Yang di-Pertuan Agong to form a unity government, from all races, religions, and regions.

In-line with earlier speculation that he would be included in some form, Barisan Nasional chairman Zahid Hamidi has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister, as well as Minister for Rural Affairs.

It is noteworthy that Anwar has previously emphasised that fighting corruption will be a priority for him, making Zahid's appointment notable. Zahid is himself facing several court trials for corruption, although he has been acquitted in his first trial according to The Edge Markets.

Also of importance is the announcement of Gabungan Parti Sarawak's Fadillah Yusof as the other deputy prime minister, fulfilling Anwar's pledge to make his cabinet regionally diverse by making an East Malaysian politician DPM.

The appointment of these two men is likely critical to ensuring the stability of Anwar's government. This is the first time Malaysia has had two DPMs, and the first DPM from Borneo.

Other appointments

Anwar's right hand man in Keadilan, Rafizi Ramli, will be Economy Minister, with the Defence Minister post given to Mohamad Hasan, or Tok Mat. Tok Mat is UMNO deputy president, and replaced former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin in his Rembau seat. Khairy subsequently ran in the PH stronghold of Sungai Buloh, where he lost.

Former finance minister Tengku Zafrul will be reappointed to the cabinet, despite failing to win a parliamentary seat. He will be Minister of International Trade and Industries, and will presumably be able to do so as a member of Malaysia's upper house.

Secretary General of the Democratic Action Party Anthony Loke, part of Anwar's Pakatan Harapan coalition, will be Minister of Transport.

The cabinet line-up of 28 ministers is slightly leaner than the recent Cabinet teams helmed by Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Muhyiddin Yassin.

There were 31 ministers under the Ismail Sabri administration, while there were 32 ministers during Muhyiddin Yassin's premiership.

The first test of this line up will be the scheduled vote of confidence on Dec 19, as stated by Bloomberg, which will also be the first sitting of Malaysia's new parliament.

