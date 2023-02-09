Back

New secondary school in Sengkang & Pathlight School 3 to be located in Punggol

To meet the needs of growing population in these areas.

Nixon Tan | February 09, 2023, 03:31 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Six schools, consisting of four mainstream and two Special Education (SPED) schools, will be opening or relocating in the coming years, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Feb. 9.

This will meet the demand for schools in new towns and ensure a good geographical spread of schools, according to MOE.

New schools

Two schools will be set up in the West and North-East, MOE said in a press release.

A new secondary school in Sengkang is expected to open in 2026, with construction set to begin in 2024.

A new primary school will be set up in Tengah, tentatively in 2028.

The names of the new schools will be announced at a later date.

New ADS-NC SPED School next to ACS Primary in Tengah

MOE also plans to meet the demand of students with moderate Special Education Needs who have Autism Spectrum Disorder and can access the National Curriculum (ADS-NC) by setting up a new ADS-NC SPED school.

This is the fifth ADS-NC SPED school in Singapore and will accept both male and female students.

This new ADS-NC SPED school will be run by the Methodist Welfare Services in partnership with ACS.

The school is expected to operate from 2026, at an interim site of the former Chua Chu Kang Secondary School, before moving to its permanent campus in Tengah in 2031.

When the school moves next to ACS(P)'s Tengah campus, MOE hopes this will foster greater synergy and partnership between the two schools to bring more opportunities for students from both schools to interact and learn.

The name of the school will be announced at a later date.

Photo via MOE

Pathlight School 3 to operate in Punggol

In addition, MOE updated that Pathlight School 3 will be located in Punggol instead of Tengah, after reviewing the geographical spread of the existing ASD-NC SPED schools.

An earlier announcement made in Dec. 2020, Pathlight School 3 was intended to be constructed at Tengah.

MOE said that the school will now have its permanent campus in Punggol to meet the needs of a growing population in the North-East region. This will be the first SPED school in Punggol.

The school will provide 500 primary and 400 post-primary level school places, and students can seamlessly transit from primary to post-primary level within the same school site.

The school will continue to operate at its interim site in the former Chong Boon Primary and Secondary School sites until its move to Punggol, tentatively in 2032.

The exact address will be confirmed in due time.

Photo via MOE

Relocating 2 schools

Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) [ACS(P)] will be relocated to Tengah from Barker Road.

ACS(P) will join the previously announced Pioneer Primary school as one of three starting primary schools in Tengah town.

Additionally, there are plans in place for Bukit View Primary School (BVPS) to be relocated to Bukit Batok West. It currently resides in Bukit Batok East, about 2km away from the new location.

Photo via MOE

MOE said that the relocation of BVPS will be done by Jan., 2027, and the school will continue to admit new Primary 1 cohorts in the meantime.

All students enrolled in BVPS will be moved to the new campus in Bukit Batok West in 2027.

Photo via MOE

Top photo by Deoma12/Wikipedia 

All 11 opposition MPs voted for PSP's motion & rejected Government’s housing motion: Leong Mun Wai

The debate lasted for 12 hours over two days.

February 09, 2023, 07:50 PM

Majority of online scam victims in S'pore in their 20s & 30s: S'pore police

Scam victims in Singapore lost a total of S$660.7 million in 2022.

February 09, 2023, 07:32 PM

Median household income in S'pore increased by only 0.2% in 2022, hampered by high inflation

The improving trend of lower inequality in Singapore continued in 2022.

February 09, 2023, 06:48 PM

Up to 52% off alcohol, 1-for-1 beer in Feb. 2023 at Cellarbration

Don’t go to your next party without reading this first.

February 09, 2023, 06:25 PM

Taiwanese singer Show Luo brings mother to S'pore for black pepper crab & Michelin Bib Gourmand beef noodles

He can eat up to six bowls in a row.

February 09, 2023, 06:04 PM

7 in 10 shoppers in S’pore turn to e-commerce to cope with rising cost of living: Shopee survey

E-commerce platforms, like Shopee, have been meeting the needs of more and more people over the years.

February 09, 2023, 05:59 PM

Syrian mom dies after giving birth to baby girl under collapsed building caused by earthquake

The baby's father and four siblings also did not survive the catastrophe.

February 09, 2023, 04:49 PM

Wild boar carcass in S'pore found with African Swine Fever virus: NParks

NParks is closely monitoring the health of wild boars in Singapore.

February 09, 2023, 04:24 PM

Long queue at Lucky Plaza nasi ayam goreng shop run by 'rude' & 'fierce' young man

If you cannot handle him at his worst, you cannot have ayam goreng.

February 09, 2023, 04:13 PM

Large crowd at SGX Centre with many lugging donations for Turkey earthquake survivors

The embassy has run out of space, take note of the new collection point.

February 09, 2023, 03:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.