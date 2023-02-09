New secondary school in Sengkang & Pathlight School 3 to be located in Punggol

Six schools, consisting of four mainstream and two Special Education (SPED) schools, will be opening or relocating in the coming years, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Feb. 9.

This will meet the demand for schools in new towns and ensure a good geographical spread of schools, according to MOE.

New schools

Two schools will be set up in the West and North-East, MOE said in a press release.

A new secondary school in Sengkang is expected to open in 2026, with construction set to begin in 2024.

A new primary school will be set up in Tengah, tentatively in 2028.

The names of the new schools will be announced at a later date.

New ADS-NC SPED School next to ACS Primary in Tengah

MOE also plans to meet the demand of students with moderate Special Education Needs who have Autism Spectrum Disorder and can access the National Curriculum (ADS-NC) by setting up a new ADS-NC SPED school.

This is the fifth ADS-NC SPED school in Singapore and will accept both male and female students.

This new ADS-NC SPED school will be run by the Methodist Welfare Services in partnership with ACS.

The school is expected to operate from 2026, at an interim site of the former Chua Chu Kang Secondary School, before moving to its permanent campus in Tengah in 2031.

When the school moves next to ACS(P)'s Tengah campus, MOE hopes this will foster greater synergy and partnership between the two schools to bring more opportunities for students from both schools to interact and learn.

The name of the school will be announced at a later date.

Pathlight School 3 to operate in Punggol

In addition, MOE updated that Pathlight School 3 will be located in Punggol instead of Tengah, after reviewing the geographical spread of the existing ASD-NC SPED schools.

An earlier announcement made in Dec. 2020, Pathlight School 3 was intended to be constructed at Tengah.

MOE said that the school will now have its permanent campus in Punggol to meet the needs of a growing population in the North-East region. This will be the first SPED school in Punggol.

The school will provide 500 primary and 400 post-primary level school places, and students can seamlessly transit from primary to post-primary level within the same school site.

The school will continue to operate at its interim site in the former Chong Boon Primary and Secondary School sites until its move to Punggol, tentatively in 2032.

The exact address will be confirmed in due time.

Relocating 2 schools

Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) [ACS(P)] will be relocated to Tengah from Barker Road.

ACS(P) will join the previously announced Pioneer Primary school as one of three starting primary schools in Tengah town.

Additionally, there are plans in place for Bukit View Primary School (BVPS) to be relocated to Bukit Batok West. It currently resides in Bukit Batok East, about 2km away from the new location.

MOE said that the relocation of BVPS will be done by Jan., 2027, and the school will continue to admit new Primary 1 cohorts in the meantime.

All students enrolled in BVPS will be moved to the new campus in Bukit Batok West in 2027.

Top photo by Deoma12/Wikipedia