K-pop group NCT Dream to hold S'pore concert on May 1, 2023

Are you ready, NCTzens?

Russell Ang | February 15, 2023, 12:14 PM

Events

K-pop group NCT Dream will be performing in Singapore this May.

The seven-member group under SM Entertainment is a sub-unit of the 23-member group NCT.

Performing in Singapore on May 1, 2023

On Feb. 15, the group announced new tour dates for their ongoing world tour "THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM", which includes a stop in Singapore on May 1, 2023.

The tour schedule will also feature shows in the U.S. and other Asian cities including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Manila, and Kuala Lumpur.

The group kicked off the tour in South Korea in September 2022 and went on to perform in Nagoya, Yokohama and Fukuoka in Japan.

Postponed concert in 2020

The group was set to perform in Singapore back in 2020. However, the concert was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another NCT sub-unit, NCT 127, performed in Singapore recently in July 2022.

 

