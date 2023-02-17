S’porean influencer Naomi Neo throws S$20k dino-themed birthday party for 2-year-old daughter

We all know mums want the best for their children, so here’s what local influencer, 27-year-old Naomi Neo, did for her daughter’s second birthday party.

In a TikTok video posted on Feb. 15, Neo documented how her family threw a dinosaur-themed birthday bash for her daughter, Zyla Rey, in their luxurious three-storey home.

The most eye-catching thing? The party's S$20,000 bill.

The video starts off with the caption “throwing a S$20,000 dino birthday party for my daughter”, followed by scenes of people moving furniture and preparing a customised birthday setup in their living room.

The setup featured a two-tier birthday cake adorned with small dinosaurs.

Besides balloons and a pastel backdrop, staff were also seen arranging three-dimensional replicas of dinosaurs at Neo's house.

Neo added in a caption that she “told the team I wanted 3D dinos, so everything was handcrafted”.

Here's a final look at the photogenic backdrop:

Other features of the S$20,000 birthday setup included an edible sensory play area for children, a small outdoor playground with slides and a ball pit, as well as a mini bouncy castle.

There was also a small dining table for children which came with dinosaur-themed crockery.

“Hi mom”

In response to the lavish birthday party, netizens left cheeky comments under the TikTok, asking Neo to adopt them as their children.

Others were envious of Neo's daughter with some even leaving self-deprecating comments, comparing their own lives with her luxurious lifestyle.

Read more:

Top images via TikTok/@naomineo