S'pore influencer Naomi Neo, 26, wraps up 2022 by moving into 3-storey home

Sometimes, all one wants for Christmas is a new house.
And for local influencer Naomi Neo, her Christmas wish came true.
In two TikTok videos posted on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, she showed that she was moving into her sparkling new abode, with the caption saying that her "Christmas wish came true" and that there was "no better way to end the year".
@naomineo Christmas wish came true 😭 #fyp #newhouse #supercar #singapore ♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
In one video, she can be seen reversing her aqua blue Lamborghini Huracan into the driveway.
The house's facade, tinted light aqua, looked sleek and modern with its glass windows and tastefully decorated interior.
The three-storey house has a swimming pool and floor-to-ceiling windows.
In the other TikTok, she shared scenes of her family packing up and moving from their old house to their new one, complete with familiar scenes of belonging strewn all over the floors.
@naomineo no better way to end the year and welcome 2023!!! #fyp #newhouse #singapore ♬ original sound - 𝚁𝚊𝚐𝚑𝚊𝚍💗
Three years in the works
Last we heard about Neo's new home, the influencer had posted a TikTok of her four-year-old son Kyzo giving their audience a little house tour.
@naomineo Been nearly 3 years since we started building the house. Can’t wait to shift in!!! 😭 #fyp ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell
In the caption, she mentioned that it had been three years since they "started building the house".
The high life
Commenters congratulated Neo on her beautiful home, remarking that she had earned her keep and deserved such luxuries.
Some have requested for a full house tour.
There were also self-deprecating comments about how some watch Neo's TikToks in the comfort of their Housing Development Board (HDB) flats, with the users lamenting that they would never make enough money to live the luxurious lifestyle.
Top screenshots from Naomi Neo's TikTok
