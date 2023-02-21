Woman denied entry to M'sia parliament building for wearing knee-length skirt with slit

A woman visiting Malaysia's parliament building was turned away as she was wearing a knee-length skirt with a slit, Malaysiakini reported.

Skirt was said to have exposed thigh

The visitor's slit skirt was said to have exposed her thigh.

The incident was witnessed by members of the media who were in the parliament lobby.

The woman wanted to meet with Kelvin Yii, a Pakatan Harapan member of Parliament.

A security officer told parliamentary staff to "get [the woman] out" in a "firm tone". The visitor agreed to leave the building.

Parliamentary dress code

However, the visitor was allowed to return if she changed her skirt, reported The Star. This was apparently the visitor's first time entering the parliament building.

The security officer said he received orders from Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Johari Abdul, to ensure that visitors adhere to the parliamentary dress code.

The parliamentary visitor dress code states that skirts must fall below knee length, according to Malaysiakini. However, it did not state that skirts with slits are forbidden.

This is the latest incident in a number of incidents where women are being turned away from entering Malaysian government-affiliated buildings for their clothing.

Previously, a 60-year-old woman was denied entry to the lift of the Pasir Gudang City Council building as her dress was deemed too short.

Top image via Google Street Views