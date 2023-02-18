Back

Woman, 60, stopped from taking lift at M'sia govt building as her dress deemed 'too short'

The hemline has to reach the floor to be considered long enough.

Keyla Supharta | February 18, 2023, 12:58 PM

Events

A 60-year-old businesswoman in Johor was stopped from taking the lift at Pasir Gudang City Council on Wednesday (Feb. 15) because her dress was deemed too short.

This was not the first time that a woman was prevented from entering a Malaysian government establishment because of her clothing.

In recent weeks, two Malaysian women were turned away from government buildings because they were wearing shorts.

One was denied entry into a hospital emergency room, while the other was unable to lodge a police report after a car incident.

Hemline to reach the floor to be considered long enough

The woman, who wanted to be known as Tan, was wearing a pastel yellow dress that extended to her mid-calf, and covered shoes for business-related matters on Wednesday morning, reported The Star.

A female staff from the front counter in the building told Tan she had to go to the second floor to meet an official for her inquiry.

Tan was about to take the lift after getting her queue number when she was blocked by a security guard who said she could not take proceed further because her dress was too short, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The security guard added that her hemline has to reach the floor to be considered long enough.

Not wanting to argue with the security guard, Tan went back to the female staff at the front counter to relay the issue as she did not want to leave without getting her work done.

The female staff suggested Tan to take the stairs to avoid the security guard.

Tan did as she was told to avoid a commotion.

Could not understand security guard's reasoning

Tan said she could not understand the security guard's reasoning as the female staff member and employees on the second floor were polite and had no issue with the length of her dress.

“As a businesswoman, I visit government offices quite often, so I am aware of the appropriate dress code, and I have never encountered such an issue before this," she said.

"Moreover, I am a 60-year-old woman, so it does not make sense for me to dress scantily or wear inappropriate clothing in public."

Tan does not wish to make an official complaint but added that all government departments should have consistent dressing guidelines.

"Is there a problem with this dress?"

The issue was brought to the attention of Pasir Gudang MCA division chief Tan Tuan Peng.

In a Facebook post, Tuan Peng said he would speak to the mayor about the incident.

"Is there a problem with this dress?" he wrote.

"I hope the mayor is able to provide a satisfactory answer. If the government did not set this rule, then there is a problem with the security guard and he should be replaced immediately."

Tuan Peng ended his post by asking for an apology to be given to Tan.

"Dress was slightly see-through."

Speaking to The Star, an MBPG official said they were aware of the incident.

"From our understanding, she was dressed indecently as the dress was slightly see-through," they said.

“She was only stopped from going up the higher floors due to her dressing," they added, and that Tan was not stopped from conducting her business on the ground floor or at the front counters.

"We will look into the matter and make improvements."

Top image via Tan Tuan Peng/Facebook and Google Street View

