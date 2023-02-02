Back

McDonald's S'pore no longer serving Sweet 'N Sour sauce

Why do all good things come to an end?

Fiona Tan | February 02, 2023, 06:46 PM

McDonald's Singapore has stopped serving its Sweet 'N Sour sauce.

Sweet and sour no more

Die-hard Sweet 'N Sour sauce fans would have found out about the condiment's disappearance if they patronised a McDonald's outlet recently.

This includes a Mothership reader, who was blindsided after she realised the fast food giant was no longer serving her favourite sauce.

She said she has been eating the Sweet 'N Sour sauce since she was four years old, and was heartbroken that it has been taken off Singapore's McDonald's menu without warning.

Here's what two other passionate Sweet 'N Sour sauce fans had to say about the tragedy:

Image screenshot from Twitter.

Pulled "due to demand"

A spokesperson from the Golden Arches confirmed this devastating piece of news when responding to Mothership's queries: "The Sweet 'N Sour sauce is no longer available at our restaurants."

The spokesperson did not elaborate on why the sauce was pulled from its outlets, but said: "We continue to delight with our more popular choices, Curry Sauce and BBQ sauce, to accompany our customers’ favourite Chicken McNuggets."

According to the McDonald's Singapore website, the sauce is no longer being served "due to demand".

It is uncertain if the sauce will make a comeback one day, but we will remain hopeful.

Top image from @lg_forever/Carousell and Imgflip

