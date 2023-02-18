Free 'Big Mac' lunch box if you chant burger recipe at McDonald's S'pore outlets

McDonald's Singapore is giving away Big Mac-themed lunch boxes.

This is what it looks like:

All you have to do, it seems, is to say this phrase to the cashier at any McDonald's outlet:

"Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun."

Chant (or sing) for a Big Mac lunch box

This little hack has been appearing all over TikTok, with customers filming themselves chanting the phrase and then receiving the lunch box.

@bengwhocooks Okay, I cheated. I got the list to read from. But if you give me mcspicy one i can do it with my eyes close. Recite the Big Mac ingredients and get a free lunch box! @McDonald’s Singapore ♬ original sound - BengWhoCooks

Some TikTok creators claimed that the Big Mac lunch boxes are limited to the first 5,000 customers, while stocks last.

When Mothership visited a McDonald's outlet on Feb. 17, we were asked to sing the chant instead.

Based on our experience, it looks like customers are not required to purchase any in-store items to receive the lunch box.

If you're wondering about its capacity, the lunch box is big enough to fit a double cheese burger.

There is also a detachable compartment that is big enough to put bite-sized snacks.

Top image via Russell Ang