One Direction's Louis Tomlinson performing in S'pore on April 27, tickets from S$98

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is coming to Singapore.

The British singer is set to perform at The Star Theatre on Apr. 27 as part of his "Faith In The Future" world tour.

Ticket prices range from S$98 to S$198, excluding booking fees.

Live Nation presale starts on Feb. 7, from 2pm to 11:59pm.

General sale goes from Feb. 8, from 2pm via the following channels:

Ticketmaster's website

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

Last in Singapore in 2015

Tomlinson rose to fame after auditioning for The X Factor in 2010, where he was partnered with four other contestants to form One Direction.

The band is known for songs like "What Makes You Beautiful", "Little Things" and "Story Of My Life".

One Direction was last in Singapore for their concert in March 2015.

As a soloist, Tomlinson has released songs like "Two Of Us" and "Don't Let it Break Your Heart".

Top image from @louist91 on Instagram.