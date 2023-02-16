Plot twist: 1970s Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng not dead, friend & agent now claims

In a stunning plot twist, former Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng did not die at the age of 69, as reported by many news outlets in Asia.

The singer's good friend and agent Hsia Yu-shun, who initially confirmed with media a day before on Feb. 15 that Liu had apparently died of a heart attack a few months ago, said the star is in fact still alive and residing in the United States.

He just does not want to meet anyone, Hsia said in a shocking U-turn.

It was previously reported in obituary news reports that Liu died of a heart attack in November 2022, before he turned 70.

Stunning admission

The stunning but casual admission was recorded on audio and confirmed on Feb. 16 by ET Today, a Taiwanese entertainment news outlet.

This was after news of Liu's passing was widely circulated and condolences and tributes have poured in.

However, Hsia said Liu had indeed suffered a heart attack in November last year but was saved.

The clarification came after the ET Today reporter pressed Hsia over the phone to confirm if Liu was still alive, or dead, as previously claimed.

Asked for death to be announced

Hsia confirmed that Liu instructed the fake news of his death to be announced as he does not want to be disturbed.

The agent and friend of the star also clarified that Liu wanted his death reported as he did not want to perform a comeback concert in mainland China, where his songs are popular.

Liu was apparently offered 2 billion yuan (S$389 million) to entice him to stage a concert tour.

Aunt confirms Liu is alive

Liu’s aunt, Lily Lee Levin, confirmed that Liu is still alive, according to stars.udn.com.

Levin claimed Liu had contacted her over the phone.

Liu reportedly told Levin that he was presently in the Philippines and would not be issuing any statement regarding the fake news.

Hsia claimed he was informed of the matter by Liu’s family when he contacted them in December.

A transcript of the conversation between Hsia and ETtoday in Mandarin is translated below:

Agent/ friend: Liu is still with us, but he doesn't want to come in contact with anyone. That's why he told me to announce that he has passed away. He doesn't want to hear people nagging him about returning to the stage anymore. I announced his death on purpose. The reality is he doesn't want to meet anyone, and there won't be any clarifications made. Interviewer from ETtoday: But Liu has left the public's eye for so long, why is he doing this now? Agent/ friend: Because recently someone from mainland China offered more than 2 billion yuan to have him do a concert tour, but he doesn't want to. Liu has many songs [that are popular] in the mainland. However, the problem is he has quit the industry since he was 29, and it has been decades [since he last performed]. He's 70 now, and is a performance done by a 70-year-old going to be better than that done by a 29-year-old? Will performing at 39 be better than at 29? Will performing at 70 be better than at 29? Liu wants to retain his best image at his prime.

Background

