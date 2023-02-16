1970s Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng died 3 months ago in US at 69

Update, Feb. 16, 4:20pm: Liu Wen-cheng did not die. A friend and agent of the star has clarified he spread the fake news so people would stop bothering Liu about making a comeback.

Former Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng has died at the age of 69, according to the latest update in Taiwanese media.

He passed away a few months ago due to a heart attack in November, according to his good friend and agent Hsia Yu-shun.

Focus Taiwan reported on Feb. 15 that Liu passed away before his 70th birthday on Nov. 12, quoting Hsia who put out a press statement.

Many media outlets had reported Liu's age at death as 70.

Hsia also refuted other claims.

A report from Taiwan’s United Daily News quoted an unnamed friend who said Liu was still alive.

But Hsia refuted this claim and confirmed Liu’s death to the Taiwanese media.

Hsia recounted how he met up with Liu in Las Vegas in October 2022, Focus Taiwan also reported.

But the agent only learned of the singer's passing from veteran singer Jenny Tseng in December.

Liu's death was later confirmed by his brother-in-law.

Liu's sister is handling the late singer's affairs.

News of his death has only started to trickle out into the media, owing to Liu's tight circle of friends who remained in contact with the singer.

Hsia also refuted claims that Liu was seen by others over the years.

This was so as Liu would only meet close friends, Hsia added.

Rise to fame

Liu was famous for songs such as "The Promise" (1975) and "The Drizzle In March" (1981), and made his name in Hong Kong, China and Southeast Asia.

He released his first album and starred in his first movie at age 23 in 1975.

His first movie was "The Story Of Four Girls" (1975).

He was born in 1952, and his first foray into entertainment was in 1961 when he entered a singing competition as a young child.

Liu became a star in the Mandarin pop scene during the 1970s and 1980s.

His signature look was of him wearing a hat and scarf.

He won Best Male Singer at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards in 1980, 1982 and 1983.

He then moved to the United States in 1984.

That was the year his contract with Polygram ended.

He went back to Taiwan in 1986 to set up Feiying (Flying Eagle) record label.

Feiying signed on singers such as Annie Yi, Fang Wen-lin, and Eric Moo among others.

Liu quit the entertainment industry completely and closed down his label in 1991.

He then emigrated to the U.S. for good.

Hsia previously told the media that Liu had hoped that people would remember the best of him after he quit at the height of his popularity.

Top photos via Weibo