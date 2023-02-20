K-pop group IVE to hold concert at Star Theatre on June 30, 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Yet another K-pop group is making its way to Singapore this year.
K-pop group IVE will be performing in Singapore for the first time in June 2023.
First Singapore concert
On Feb. 20, the group announced new tour dates as part of their Asia tour, which includes a stop in Singapore on June 30, 2023.
The concert is set to be held at The Star Theatre.
Ticketing details have yet to be announced.
The tour schedule will also include stops in other Asian cities like Manila, Taipei, and Bangkok.
The group kicked off their tour in Seoul, South Korea earlier this month and went on to perform in Tokyo, Japan.
Since their debut in December 2021, the group have bagged an extensive list of awards for hit tracks like "ELEVEN" and "LOVE DIVE".
