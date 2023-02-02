Haidilao S'pore to launch Mala Milk Broth soup base, less spicy & creamier option to the usual mala

Haidilao will launch new menu items on Feb. 10, including a soup base -- Mala Milk Broth.

The newest addition to the chain's variety of soup bases is a spin-off of the popular mala option.

As its name suggests, the Mala Milk Broth combines mala soup with melded-in milk, making it mildly spicy with a creamy taste.

Other new dishes like the Tobiko Chunky Prawn Paste, Beef in Milk Bath, Sichuan Beef Tongue, Konjac Slices, Waterfall Potato Strings, and Sweet Potato Noodles will be included in the launch.

There's going to be new drinks and desserts as well, such as Fizzy Strawberry Pop, Fizzy Sour Plum Pop and Brown Sugar Lava Rice Cake.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos via Haidilao Singapore