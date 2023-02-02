Back

Haidilao S'pore to launch Mala Milk Broth soup base, less spicy & creamier option to the usual mala

Mala madness.

Hayley Foong | February 02, 2023, 05:33 PM

Haidilao will launch new menu items on Feb. 10, including a soup base -- Mala Milk Broth.

Photo via Haidilao Singapore

The newest addition to the chain's variety of soup bases is a spin-off of the popular mala option.

As its name suggests, the Mala Milk Broth combines mala soup with melded-in milk, making it mildly spicy with a creamy taste.

Other new dishes like the Tobiko Chunky Prawn Paste, Beef in Milk Bath, Sichuan Beef Tongue, Konjac Slices, Waterfall Potato Strings, and Sweet Potato Noodles will be included in the launch.

Photo via Haidilao Singapore

Photo via Haidilao Singapore

There's going to be new drinks and desserts as well, such as Fizzy Strawberry Pop, Fizzy Sour Plum Pop and Brown Sugar Lava Rice Cake.

Top photos via Haidilao Singapore

