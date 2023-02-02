Back

Coffee stall at Bedok hawker centre sells artisanal coffee like latte & cappuccino from S$3.50

Cool.

Russell Ang | February 02, 2023, 11:20 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're looking for affordable artisanal coffee, consider heading down to Generation Coffee Roasters for a cup of joe.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Generation Coffee Roasters (@generationcoffeesg)

The local artisanal coffee stall recently opened its second outlet at 216 Bedok Food Centre on Dec. 26, 2022.

The first outlet is located at Tekka centre.

According to its website, the coffee stall uses freshly roasted coffee beans from Ethiopia and Brazil in its blends.

Menu

Generation Coffee Roasters offers an assortment of affordable traditional and specialty coffee options on its menu.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Generation Coffee Roasters (@generationcoffeesg)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Generation Coffee Roasters (@generationcoffeesg)

Crowd favourites include their kopi (from S$1.50) and latte (from S$3.50).

As for their specialty coffee, you'll be able to get their espresso (S$2.60)Americano (from S$3.10), and cappuccino (S$3.50).

If coffee is not your thing, they also offer other drink options such as matcha latte (from S$3.50) and babyccino (S$2).

Here is the full menu for your reference.

Generation Coffee @ Bedok North

Address: 216 Bedok North Street 1, Singapore 460216

Opening hours:

  • Tuesdays to Sundays (7:30am to 2:30pm)

  • Closed on Mondays

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via @generationcoffeesg on Instagram and Saiful Anwar on Google Maps 

MP Tin Pei Ling becomes Grab S'pore's director of public affairs & policy

The MacPherson MP began her role in January 2023.

February 02, 2023, 11:09 AM

S'porean toggles to 2009 Google Maps of Hougang to see late grandma each time he misses her

:(

February 02, 2023, 03:01 AM

M'sia man, 64, chokes on ang ku kueh during breakfast, dies

Ang ku kueh has a sticky, chewy texture.

February 02, 2023, 01:58 AM

S’pore no longer No. 1 most Instagrammable place on Earth, now ranked 13th

More countries have reopened their borders.

February 02, 2023, 12:59 AM

S'pore influencer Daryl Aiden Yow wins S$11,280 prize pool from in-between card game during CNY

Very heng.

February 01, 2023, 09:32 PM

S'pore man sues woman for over S$3 million after she friend-zoned him

He claimed to have suffered emotional trauma upon finding out that she only regarded him as a friend.

February 01, 2023, 08:50 PM

Goodbye air con weather, hello warm sunshine: S'pore weather first 2 weeks of Feb. 2023

The return of the sweat.

February 01, 2023, 07:23 PM

People burn sugarcane on 9th day of Lunar New Year. Here's why.

Now you know.

February 01, 2023, 07:00 PM

S'pore woman breaks piggy bank, finds S$7,000 worth of S$1 coins that dad saved for her since before her birth

Huat.

February 01, 2023, 06:59 PM

Siloso Beach Dec. 31 party 'abruptly cancelled', police reports made over lack of refunds for S$88-S$168 tickets

According to Sentosa, the party's organiser cited "unforeseen circumstances".

February 01, 2023, 06:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.