Coffee stall at Bedok hawker centre sells artisanal coffee like latte & cappuccino from S$3.50

If you're looking for affordable artisanal coffee, consider heading down to Generation Coffee Roasters for a cup of joe.

The local artisanal coffee stall recently opened its second outlet at 216 Bedok Food Centre on Dec. 26, 2022.

The first outlet is located at Tekka centre.

According to its website, the coffee stall uses freshly roasted coffee beans from Ethiopia and Brazil in its blends.

Menu

Generation Coffee Roasters offers an assortment of affordable traditional and specialty coffee options on its menu.

Crowd favourites include their kopi (from S$1.50) and latte (from S$3.50).

As for their specialty coffee, you'll be able to get their espresso (S$2.60), Americano (from S$3.10), and cappuccino (S$3.50).

If coffee is not your thing, they also offer other drink options such as matcha latte (from S$3.50) and babyccino (S$2).

Here is the full menu for your reference.

Generation Coffee @ Bedok North

Address: 216 Bedok North Street 1, Singapore 460216

Opening hours:

Tuesdays to Sundays (7:30am to 2:30pm)

Closed on Mondays

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via @generationcoffeesg on Instagram and Saiful Anwar on Google Maps