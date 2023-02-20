Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers asks S'pore audience about Total Defence Day siren

Legendary bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers had a question for a local concert audience during the band's show on Feb. 16, 2023.

At one point during the show, he asked, "What's that crazy f***ing sound that I heard? Early evening last night. It was like WOO WOO WOO WOO!"

In a momentary pause between songs, Flea appeared to remember the sound that he heard, and demand that the audience help him out.

"It was like an alarm going off over the whole city. When I heard it, it was so f***ing loud. What was it? What was it? WHAT WAS IT?!"

Total Defence Day siren

Of course, Flea appeared to be referring to the Total Defence Day siren, played every year on Feb. 15.

Sadly, the audience was of no help.

Instead of reciting in unison that the alarm is sounded on Singapore's Public Warning Siren system, at 6:20pm, to mark the fall of Singapore to the Japanese during World War II, they instead made "Woo!" noises back at Flea.

Flea talking about the Total Defence siren during the RHCP show in Singapore: "What was that crazy fucking sound that I heard in the early evening last night that went WOOOWOOOWOO?"



FML 😂😂😂 — Brandon Raeburn (@B_Raeburn) February 16, 2023

Under the bridge

But Flea showed a great instinctive grasp of Total Defence Day talking points.

A little later in the concert, he turned to the audience and held up a bottle of water, saying, "I'm going to take a sip of water. It's the magic elixir."

Then, perhaps following the theme of the week, he said, "I hope you guys have lots of good water in Singapore. Do you have good water?"

To which the audience roared in the affirmative (like they had for any utterance Flea had made throughout the night).

But then he did litter with the bottle cap, so he's still a bad boy.

Who knows, maybe the siren will inspire the Peppers to write a whole new song.

