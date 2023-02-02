Thai idols Bright, Win, Dew & Nani to hold 1st S'pore fan meeting on Mar. 11, 2023

The male leads of popular Thai drama "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" will be making their way to Singapore on Mar. 11, 2023.

Thai stars Bright, Win, Dew, and Nani will perform in Singapore as part of their "Shooting Star Asia Tour".

The fan meeting will be held at The Star Theatre.

Tickets go on sale from Feb. 3

Presale tickets will go on sale on Feb. 3 from 12pm onwards via Live Nation Singapore.

Tickets will then go on sale for the general public on Feb. 4 from 12pm onwards via:

Online: www.ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All Singpost outlets

Tickets range from S$148 to S$288 across five categories, excluding booking fees.

Here's a look at the seat map:

Ticket holders will be entitled to various fan benefits, including a group photo with the boys and a signed poster.

They can also expect to hear the boys to sing soundtracks from the drama series like "Shooting Star" and "Who Am I".

The tour schedule will also feature shows in other Asian countries including Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan.

"F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" first premiered in December 2021 and has gained international recognition since its release.

You can watch the full trailer here:

Top image via @gmmtv on Instagram