Back

Thai idols Bright, Win, Dew & Nani to hold 1st S'pore fan meeting on Mar. 11, 2023

Everybody coming to Singapore.

Russell Ang | February 02, 2023, 03:55 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The male leads of popular Thai drama "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" will be making their way to Singapore on Mar. 11, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Live Nation Singapore

Thai stars Bright, Win, Dew, and Nani will perform in Singapore as part of their "Shooting Star Asia Tour".

The fan meeting will be held at The Star Theatre.

Tickets go on sale from Feb. 3

Presale tickets will go on sale on Feb. 3 from 12pm onwards via Live Nation Singapore.

Tickets will then go on sale for the general public on Feb. 4 from 12pm onwards via:

Tickets range from S$148 to S$288 across five categories, excluding booking fees.

Here's a look at the seat map:

Photo courtesy of Live Nation Singapore

Ticket holders will be entitled to various fan benefits, including a group photo with the boys and a signed poster.

They can also expect to hear the boys to sing soundtracks from the drama series like "Shooting Star" and "Who Am I".

The tour schedule will also feature shows in other Asian countries including Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan.

"F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" first premiered in December 2021 and has gained international recognition since its release.

You can watch the full trailer here:

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via @gmmtv on Instagram

K-pop idol B.I performing at S'pore Expo on Mar. 18, tickets from S$128

Wallet empty.

February 02, 2023, 03:53 PM

S'pore woman countersues man for S$1,480 after he sues her for S$3 million for 'friend-zoning' him

Personal relationship gone sour and made public.

February 02, 2023, 03:11 PM

Mister Donut opening 1st S'pore outlet at Junction 8 in May 2023

Sweet.

February 02, 2023, 02:53 PM

Over 6kg of heroin & other drugs seized in Jurong West, 4 S'poreans aged 36-54 arrested

Investigations into the suspects' drug activities are ongoing.

February 02, 2023, 02:36 PM

SCDF introduces new firefighting protective suit with improved flame protection

Looking good.

February 02, 2023, 02:14 PM

Police NSF, 21, who died from gunshot wound, said he was scammed S$10,000 days before death: Coroner's court

He reportedly expressed suicidal thoughts to his family members in February 2021.

February 02, 2023, 12:10 PM

M'sian PM Anwar Ibrahim says he won't consider GST until income levels rise

Malaysia has been operating a Sales and Services Tax since 2018.

February 02, 2023, 11:59 AM

Coffee stall at Bedok hawker centre sells artisanal coffee like latte & cappuccino from S$3.50

Cool.

February 02, 2023, 11:20 AM

MP Tin Pei Ling becomes Grab S'pore's director of public affairs & policy

The MacPherson MP began her role in January 2023.

February 02, 2023, 11:09 AM

S'porean toggles to 2009 Google Maps of Hougang to see late grandma each time he misses her

:(

February 02, 2023, 03:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.