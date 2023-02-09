Back

S'pore to go from DORSCON Yellow to Green on Feb. 13, 2023

From Orange to Yellow to Green.

Belmont Lay | February 09, 2023, 11:57 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore is adjusting its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level from Yellow to Green from Feb. 13, 2023.

This was announced by the multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) on Feb. 9.

The DORSCON framework gives an indication of the current disease situation.

According to the MTF, the DORSCON framework can be lowered given the stable global and local situation, the mild nature of the disease especially among vaccinated individuals, and the minimal disruption posed to Singapore's healthcare capacity and daily lives.

The DORSCON framework was raised to Orange on Feb. 7, 2020, during the start of the pandemic.

The DORSCON level was adjusted from Orange to Yellow from Apr. 26, 2022.

MTF will be stood down

With the transition to DORSCON Green, the MTF will be stood down and the Ministry of Health will assume the management of the Covid-19 situation.

However, if the situation worsens significantly, an appropriate multi-agency crisis management structure will be reactivated.

The MTF was convened in January 2020 to mount a swift and coordinated whole-of-government response against Covid-19.

Migrant workers already free to exit dorms

In line with the move to DORSCON Green, the Popular Places Pass for migrant workers will be discontinued, even though they have been free to exit dormitories and visit community areas since the beginning of 2022.

The Popular Places Pass is a contingency measure to manage crowding in four designated popular locations on Sundays and public holidays.

Passes have been ample and no migrant worker had been prevented from visiting the community, MTF said.

Revision of DORSCON level

The DORSCON level can be revised at short notice, MTF said.

MTF added: "We will also continue to monitor our healthcare capacity. If there are signs that our healthcare capacity is becoming strained or a new and more dangerous variant has emerged, we may have to revise the DORSCON level, and reactivate some of our community and border measures again at short notice."

"There may be a need for the population to urgently receive boosters to ensure that we remain protected. Should this happen, we seek the support of everyone in Singapore to rally together again as we have over the past three years to overcome any new threat."

Top photo via Unsplash

No need to wear mask on public transport in S'pore from Feb. 13, 2023

Mask-free Singapore is here.

February 09, 2023, 11:56 AM

Toa Payoh HDB resident filmed pouring liquid from window, residents say it's urine

One resident said the urine smell was so strong it would wake her up every morning.

February 09, 2023, 11:50 AM

SCDF team in Turkey helps rescue boy from collapsed 3-storey building in 2°C weather

SCDF worked together with the local rescue team and a rescue team from Spain.

February 09, 2023, 10:40 AM

Dead 60,000kg sperm whale in Hawaii had large volume of fishing nets, plastic bags & marine litter in stomach

Fishing nets, plastic bags and traps were found in its stomach.

February 09, 2023, 10:33 AM

President Halimah Yacob & Mufti Nazirudin among those who paid tribute to late S'porean newscaster Riz Sunawan

Riz passed away on Feb. 8 morning.

February 09, 2023, 09:35 AM

Hamster found severely neglected by S'pore preschool put scrutiny on keeping classroom pets

The hamster was found with extensive injuries, malnourished and dehydrated.

February 09, 2023, 09:19 AM

'The Daily Show' US host mocks S'pore case about man suing woman who doesn't like him romantically

Putting Singapore on the map.

February 09, 2023, 02:33 AM

7 dead in tourist van crash in Genting Highlands

15 people on board.

February 08, 2023, 09:40 PM

Biden barely mentions China balloon at 2023 State of the Union, spoke mainly on US economy

He spoke about foreign policy for just over four minutes.

February 08, 2023, 08:59 PM

PSP's Affordable Homes Scheme is 'prepaid rental scheme' that will erode reserves: Indranee Rajah

PSP's Leong Mun Wai spoke of a need to reset public housing policy.

February 08, 2023, 08:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.