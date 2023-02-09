S'pore to go from DORSCON Yellow to Green on Feb. 13, 2023

Singapore is adjusting its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level from Yellow to Green from Feb. 13, 2023.

This was announced by the multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) on Feb. 9.

The DORSCON framework gives an indication of the current disease situation.

According to the MTF, the DORSCON framework can be lowered given the stable global and local situation, the mild nature of the disease especially among vaccinated individuals, and the minimal disruption posed to Singapore's healthcare capacity and daily lives.

The DORSCON framework was raised to Orange on Feb. 7, 2020, during the start of the pandemic.

The DORSCON level was adjusted from Orange to Yellow from Apr. 26, 2022.

MTF will be stood down

With the transition to DORSCON Green, the MTF will be stood down and the Ministry of Health will assume the management of the Covid-19 situation.

However, if the situation worsens significantly, an appropriate multi-agency crisis management structure will be reactivated.

The MTF was convened in January 2020 to mount a swift and coordinated whole-of-government response against Covid-19.

Migrant workers already free to exit dorms

In line with the move to DORSCON Green, the Popular Places Pass for migrant workers will be discontinued, even though they have been free to exit dormitories and visit community areas since the beginning of 2022.

The Popular Places Pass is a contingency measure to manage crowding in four designated popular locations on Sundays and public holidays.

Passes have been ample and no migrant worker had been prevented from visiting the community, MTF said.

Revision of DORSCON level

The DORSCON level can be revised at short notice, MTF said.

MTF added: "We will also continue to monitor our healthcare capacity. If there are signs that our healthcare capacity is becoming strained or a new and more dangerous variant has emerged, we may have to revise the DORSCON level, and reactivate some of our community and border measures again at short notice."

"There may be a need for the population to urgently receive boosters to ensure that we remain protected. Should this happen, we seek the support of everyone in Singapore to rally together again as we have over the past three years to overcome any new threat."

