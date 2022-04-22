S'pore goes back to DORSCON Yellow, scraps all limits on group sizes for social gatherings

Singapore is scrapping all limits on group sizes for social gatherings starting April 26, 2022.

Safe distancing will also no longer be required between individuals or between groups, the multi-ministry task force said on April 22.

All employees may also return to the workplace from April 26.

There is a current limit of 75 per cent of those who can work from home.

The Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level will be adjusted from Orange to Yellow from April 26.

The DORSCON framework was raised to Orange on Feb. 7, 2020 to give an indication of the disease situation.

Gan Kim Yong, who is the Trade and Industry Minister, said at the press conference: “Under DORSCON Yellow, each of us must continue to comply with the safe management measures and exercise social responsibility."

"This means that if you are unwell, we should really stay home. We must also maintain good personal hygiene and adhere to health advisories."

It will also no longer be a requirement to keep to a group size of 10 for mask-off activities from April 26.

The cap on the number of unique visitors per household will similarly be lifted.

The current limit is 10 visitors per household at any one time.

The capacity limit of 75 per cent for mask-on events with more than 1,000 people will also be removed, Ministry of Health (MOH) said separately in a news release.

Mask-wearing will continue to be required in indoor settings, including on public transport, and optional outdoors.

Employees will be allowed to remove their masks when they are not interacting physically with others and when they are not in customer-facing areas, “notwithstanding the mask-on requirement in indoor settings”, said MOH.

