Thinking of queuing for cinnamon rolls at the newly opened Cinnabon? We find out if it's worth it.

Sweet.

Yen Zhi Yi | February 07, 2023, 04:35 PM

Cinnabon soft-launched in Singapore on Feb. 7, 2023.

It will officially open on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Sit-down area

The 20-seater store is located at the basement of Raffles City Shopping Centre and will be Cinnabon’s flagship store in Singapore.

Image via Russell Ang

The outlet features its signature Cinnabon logo and wooden-themed furnishings adorned with its famed Tiffany blue boxes.

Image via Russell Ang

Image via Russell Ang

Image via Russell Ang

Soft launch day

Queues were already observed even before the outlet soft-launched at 11am on Feb. 7.

Image via Russell Ang

Image via Russell Ang

We tried the classic Cinnabon 4 and the mix-and-match Minibon 4.

Image via Lee Wei Lin

The size of the classic Cinnabon was rather large and the dripping cinnamon filling can make eating it slightly messy.

On the upside, it wasn't too sweet, surprisingly, but we still struggled to finish one by ourselves due to its size.

The boxes come with instructions on how to reheat and store the cinnamon rolls.

Image via Lee Wei Lin

We also tried the Singapore-exclusive Sweetheart Lemonberry, which tastes pretty much like sweetened strawberry-flavoured lemonade.

Too sweet for our liking, unfortunately.

Image via Russell Ang

Image via Lee Wei Lin

Queues for opening week

Cinnabon Singapore is expecting crowds during the week of their soft launch and grand opening, so here's an overview of the queuing system.

Each customer will get a queue ticket, and one person is limited to three boxes of Cinnapacks (for either Minibons or Cinnabons).

Image via Russell Ang

The queue is so long that it spans two locations: you start at B2 near Jean Yip Hairdressing, before moving up to their store at B1.

The store lets three customers at a time into their premises.

According to the staff at Cinnabon Singapore, the expected queueing time is 30 minutes to an hour.

Our verdict? It's pretty good (although we found the rolls a bit too hard today), but we wouldn't queue that long for it. We'll wait 10 minutes, tops.

Cinnabon Singapore

Address: 252 North Bridge Rd, #B1-60 Raffles City, Singapore 179103

Opening Hours: 11am to 8:30pm (or while rolls last), daily

Top images via Russell Ang

