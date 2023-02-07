US chain Cinnabon officially opens at Raffles City on Feb. 9, 2023 with famous cinnamon rolls

Cinnabon has finally arrived in Singapore.

It is soft launching on Feb. 7 and 8, before officially opening on Thursday (Feb. 9).

The chain, known for its cinnamon rolls and frozen drinks, was founded in 1985 in Seattle and currently boasts more than 1,200 outlets in over 48 countries.

The menu

Its rolls come in a variety of sizes and flavours.

The signature "Cinnabon" starts at S$6.20 for both the classic and chocolate flavours.

They also have the more extravagant Caramel Pecanibon going for S$7.60.

Smaller-sized cinnamon rolls called Minibons are available as well:

Mini Classic (S$4.20)

Mini Chocobon (S$4.50)

Mini Caramel Pecanibon (S$4.80)

For bundles, the store offers four cinnamon rolls in a box.

They are priced at S$26.80 per pox for classic Cinnabons and S$27.60 for a mix of flavours.

Image via Lee Wei Lin

For Minibons, it costs S$16.30 for a box of classic rolls and S$17 for mix-and-match.

Here's the size difference between the boxes for Cinnabons and Minibons.

They also have on-the-go treats like the bite-sized classic rolls drizzled with caramel Roll-on-the-Go (S$4) and Cinnachips (S$4).

For drinks, the chain offers standard coffee options from S$4.50, as well as flavoured lattes from S$6.

They something called “Chillattas” (S$6.50) too, which are frozen blended beverages with flavours like Cinnamon Caramel, Strawberry, Mango, and Caramel Latte.

There is also a Singapore-exclusive drink named Sweetheart Lemonberry (S$4.50).

