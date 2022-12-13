US cinnamon roll chain Cinnabon opening in S'pore in Feb. 2023

Cinnabon is opening its first outlet in Singapore next February.

The famed U.S. cinnamon roll chain currently operates in over 50 countries, including in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The chain's hoardings were spotted at Basement 1 of Raffles City Shopping Centre, and hinted at a February 2023 opening date.

The franchise is known for their cinnamon rolls, glazed with Makara cinnamon and cream cheese frosting.

At overseas outlets, cinnamon rolls can be purchased individually, or in a pack of six.

Apart from the classic cinnamon rolls, Cinnabon outlets overseas also offer other items such as the Caramel PecanBon, Churro Swirl and Centre of the Roll.

Top images from Cinnabon's Instagram and Lee Wei Lin