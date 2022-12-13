Back

US cinnamon roll chain Cinnabon opening in S'pore in Feb. 2023

Mark your calendars.

Hayley Foong | December 13, 2022, 01:52 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Cinnabon is opening its first outlet in Singapore next February.

The famed U.S. cinnamon roll chain currently operates in over 50 countries, including in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The chain's hoardings were spotted at Basement 1 of Raffles City Shopping Centre, and hinted at a February 2023 opening date.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

The franchise is known for their cinnamon rolls, glazed with Makara cinnamon and cream cheese frosting.

Photos from @cinnabon/ IG

At overseas outlets, cinnamon rolls can be purchased individually, or in a pack of six.

Photos from @cinnabon/ IG

Photos from @cinnabon/ IG

Apart from the classic cinnamon rolls, Cinnabon outlets overseas also offer other items such as the Caramel PecanBon, Churro Swirl and Centre of the Roll.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images from Cinnabon's Instagram and Lee Wei Lin

Jin of BTS starting military service in South Korea, to be deployed near North Korea

He bids farewell to BTS Army to go to army.

December 13, 2022, 01:40 PM

Bryan Adams performing at Star Theatre in S'pore on March 13, 2023

'Summer of 69'.

December 13, 2022, 12:23 PM

3 tips for last-minute Christmas shopping so you can have a fuss-free celebration this year

Don’t need to scramble.

December 13, 2022, 11:59 AM

Child, 3, among 6 injured in accident involving 2 SBS buses, a car & pedestrian

Police investigations are ongoing

December 13, 2022, 11:50 AM

Indonesian President Jokowi's son marries former beauty queen in grand Javanese-style wedding

A big wedding.

December 13, 2022, 11:26 AM

Some diners in S'pore opt to save 1% on GST by paying for 2023 CNY set menu meals now

Anything for a cheaper new year.

December 13, 2022, 11:14 AM

We ask some S’porean fans which international football team they’re rooting for

Asking the important questions.

December 13, 2022, 10:57 AM

Drunk man, 31, seen spitting & cursing at Ang Mo Kio shop owners as he can't pay using PayNow

He was arrested by the police.

December 13, 2022, 03:26 AM

S'pore actor Duan Weiming gears up for return to TV screen with prosthetic fitting

The script would be modified to cater to Duan's current situation.

December 13, 2022, 01:54 AM

Sim Ann to Leong Mun Wai: Further increasing BTO subsidies leaves S'pore with less to spend on urgent priorities like education, healthcare

Leong questioned if government subsidies on HDB flats are "really very generous".

December 12, 2022, 11:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.