Bedok hawker has kept S$2 cai png price stable for last 18 years

A hawker stall in Bedok North has not raised prices for the past 18 years, winning widespread praise.

Spotlight fell on the stall recently after a diner posted online about being surprised to buy a three-dish economy rice meal for S$2 in 2023.

The three dishes can be an assortment of meat and vegetables served with rice.

Prices kept stable for elderly

In a follow-up to the revelation, Shin Min Daily News spoke to the stall owner of Xian Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice and found that prices have not been raised for the past 18 years since the stall started business.

The lady boss, who is in her 50s, revealed that she has kept prices low as there are many elderly residents in the area and she is doing it for them even though she does not make much money.

When asked if she can turn a profit on her sales, she said: "At the moment, I'm not making a loss."

According to the Chinese media, the price stability was evident as the signboard of the stall has not been changed since it started business.

A healthy queue of six to seven diners were in line when the Shin Min reporter paid a visit on a Friday.

Diners are expected to queue for up to half an hour during meal times, it was also reported.

The stall also sells an assortment of other dishes at S$2 per serving.

The dishes include bak kut teh, fish soup, seafood soup, and congee.

The stall is open from Mondays to Fridays, from 8am to 3pm.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps