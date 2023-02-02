Back

S$2, 3-dish economy rice still exists in 2023 at Blk 216 Bedok hawker centre

The stall is open from 8:15am to 2:30pm on weekdays and closed on weekends.

Nixon Tan | February 02, 2023, 05:58 PM

Times are tough. Things are expensive.

So, it comes as a great surprise that a food stall at Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market has withstood the test of time and inflation by still selling a three-dish cai png for S$2.

Too good to be true?

In a Facebook post by Ben Lim in the Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 group on Feb. 1, he shared a few photos of the economy rice he bought from the Xian Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice stall.

Image via Facebook/Ben Lim

Lim had ordered three dishes -- chicken, braised egg, and long beans with minced meat.

Image via Facebook/Ben Lim

Image via Facebook/Ben Lim

Lim wrote in his caption, seemingly in disbelief at the price: "S$2 for this packet of rice..."

He also shared that customers were able to choose any three dishes and it would still be priced at S$2.

"It's such a blessing to be able to find this kind of pricing in year 2023." Lim added.

However, the queue is apparently very long, as one comment pointed out in response to the post.

Image via Facebook/Ben Lim

Worried if profits made

While some commenters appreciated the commitment to stay cheap, others were concerned about the profit margin of the stall:

Image via Facebook/Ben Lim

Image via Facebook/Ben Lim

Image via Facebook/Ben Lim

Image via Facebook/Ben Lim

Top photo via Facebook/Ben Lim

