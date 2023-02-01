Giant & Ang Mo supermarkets now accept CDC vouchers too

Those with Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to spend can now also head to Giant and Ang Mo supermarkets to use them.

This brings the total number of supermarkets that accepts the CDC vouchers up to seven.

Previously, it had been announced on Jan. 3 that every Singaporean household will receive a total of S$300 CDC vouchers, S$150 of which can be spent at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, while the other S$150 can be used at participating supermarkets.

However, there had only been five participating supermarket outlets that accepted the vouchers then: HAO Mart, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong, and U Stars Supermarket.

Over 360 outlets islandwide

According to Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, who shared the news on Facebook, the seven supermarket outlets put together will offer Singaporean households over 360 outlets islandwide to spend their vouchers.

This is in addition to "over 20,600 participating heartland hawkers and merchants" who are involved in the scheme.

In a Facebook post on Feb. 1, Giant Singapore confirmed that all its outlets will begin accepting CDC vouchers from Wednesday.

To use, customers simply have to flash their CDC vouchers to the cashiers at Giant's supermarkets.

However, the CDC vouchers cannot be used at the self-checkout counters, the supermarket added.

90 per cent of Singaporean households have claimed vouchers

Over 1.1 million Singaporean households (about 90 per cent) have claimed the 2023 CDC vouchers since its inception on Jan. 3, Low added.

An estimated 15 per cent more Singaporean households have claimed the vouchers within the first 30 days of the launch, as compared to other tranches in 2021 and 2022.

In less than a month, more than S$132 million worth of vouchers have been spent. Low shared:

"We are glad with the speedy claim and spend this round as the higher quantum of CDC vouchers (S$300) continue to spur activities and local businesses in our heartlands and also defray the household expenses for Singaporeans."

In his speech at the launch of the CDC vouchers last month, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had shared that the vouchers are part of measures from the government to help Singaporeans "cope with rising prices and inflation".

The 2023 CDC vouchers will expire on Dec. 31.

