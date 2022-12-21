Back

S'pore households to receive S$300 CDC vouchers each from Jan. 3, 2023

Singaporean households can also donate the balance of their 2021 and 2022 CDC vouchers to charity.

Syahindah Ishak | December 21, 2022, 11:54 AM

All Singapore households will receive S$300 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers each in January 2023.

The five CDCs and the People's Association (PA) said in a joint press release that the CDC vouchers scheme will be launched on Jan. 3, 2023 by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Each Singaporean household will receive S$300 CDC vouchers, S$150 of which can be spent at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, while the other S$150 can be used at participating supermarkets.

More details on the CDC vouchers scheme will be announced in due course.

Option to donate balance of 2021 and 2022 CDC vouchers

From now till Jan. 31, 2023, Singaporean households have the option to donate the balance of their 2021 and 2022 CDC vouchers to a preferred charity via the CDC vouchers scheme website.

The CDC vouchers would be donated in cash value instead of vouchers.

Tax deduction may be provided by the respective charities, depending on the respective charities' policy on issuance of tax deduction, which will be reflected in the Year of Assessment 2024.

More information on the donation can be found here.

The CDCs and PA said in their press release:

"While Singaporean households are encouraged to claim and spend their vouchers before they expire on Dec. 31, 2022, the CDCs have received public feedback that some Singapore households would like to share the balance amount of their vouchers with those who might need it more amidst concern over rising cost of living."

As of Dec. 20, 2022, 1.2 million (98 per cent) Singaporean households have claimed their 2021 CDC Vouchers, and 1.16 million (95 per cent) Singaporean households have claimed their 2022 CDC Vouchers.

Of the vouchers distributed, more than S$218 million, or close to 90 per cent of the total 2021 and 2022 CDC Vouchers have been spent at about 20,000 participating hawkers and heartland merchants.

How to donate

CDC has a three-step guide on how Singaporean households can donate their CDC vouchers:

  • Visit the CDC vouchers scheme website and click on 'Donate CDC Vouchers'.

  • Select preferred charity - search by sectors or names of charity and be directed to a FormSG upon clicking on the name of preferred charity.

  • Login with Singpass to pledge the entire balance of the household's CDC voucher as of Dec. 31, 2022 to the selected charity. Donors may opt to receive an email confirmation of their declaration.

A step-by-step video is also available to guide Singaporeans households through the donation process.

Top image via NEA on Facebook.

