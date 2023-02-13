Back

Pink-themed dessert cafe Cake Spade to reopen at Tanjong Pagar on Feb. 14, 2023

Just in time for Valentine's Day.

Fasiha Nazren | February 13, 2023, 02:31 PM

Events

It's not the end for Cake Spade, after all.

The homegrown dessert cafe is reopening at a new location in Tanjong Pagar on Feb. 14, 2023.

Photo from @cakespadesg on Instagram.

This comes after its announcement in November 2022, when the cafe bade farewell after 10 years of operations.

The upcoming store will be located at Orchid Hotel, just a "couple doors down" from their very first store, they revealed.

Photo from Zhangxin Zheng.

Since 2013

Cake Spade first opened in 2013 in its first location at Orchid Hotel, before moving to 83 Tanjong Pagar Road.

It opened its two-storey flagship store at South Bridge Road in May 2022.

The flagship store, however, recently ceased operations in February 2023.

Photo from @cakespadesg on Instagram.

Cake Spade is known for its pink-themed concept and pretty bakes, including the two-dimensional comic cake.

Photo from @cakespadesg on Instagram.

Photo from @cakespadesg on Instagram.

Photo from @cakespadesg on Instagram.

Top image from @cakespadesg and Zhangxin Zheng.

