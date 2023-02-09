S'pore steps down use of TraceTogether & SafeEntry, data pertaining to murder case in 2020 retained indefinitely

Members of the public can now uninstall their TraceTogether (TT) application, return their tokens, and enterprises may do the same for their SafeEntry (SE) applications.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung made the announcement at a Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) press conference on Feb. 9.

Over the past few months, the government has progressively stepped down the usage of TT and SE.

Infected persons no longer needed to submit TT data, and SE data was not collected.

MOH has also deleted all identifiable TT and SE data from its servers and databases.

Murder data necessary legally

However, the TT data pertaining to a murder case in May 2020 will be retained indefinitely, it was also revealed.

MTF say this is especially necessary for serious cases such as murder, where legal applications may be made to challenge the conviction or sentence many years after the case has concluded, and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) may be obliged to disclose the data.

Still available on app stores in case of reactivation

Even though the use of TT and SE will be suspended, the apps will still be available on the various app stores.

Ong explained that this is to have them ready for reactivation should newer, more dangerous variants of concern emerge.

For this purpose, registration details such as name, business UEN, and mobile number will be retained in the system to minimise the steps individuals and companies take to set up and re-register for TT and SE, should it be needed.

Tokens will be refurbished and recycled

Ong also encouraged members of the public to return their tokens so that they can be refurbished and recycled for distribution to those who need it when digital contact tracing operations have to be reactivated.

A TT Token return exercise will occur from Feb. 13 to Mar. 12.

Members of the public can return their tokens at TT token counters that will be open at all 108 community clubs/ centres (CCs).

Top image via Vivian Balakrishnan, gov.sg