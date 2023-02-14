Back

BTS's Suga solo concert at S'pore Indoor Stadium on June 17 - 18, 2023

Suga, yes please.

Hayley Foong | February 14, 2023, 11:40 PM

Events

Suga of popular K-pop group BTS will be performing in Singapore in June 2023.

The tour schedule for Suga's "Agust D" world tour was announced on Feb. 14 and includes a two-night stop in Singapore on June 17 and 18, 2023.

This makes him the first BTS member to hold a solo concert.

He is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for both shows.

The rapper-producer will also be performing in the U.S., Indonesia, Thailand, Korea and Japan.

Ticketing details have yet to be released.

Last in Singapore in 2019

Suga was last in Singapore in January 2019, as part of BTS's "Love Yourself" world tour.

The sold-out concert was held at the National Stadium and drew an audience of 45,000 fans.

Fans queued overnight to be among the first to buy merchandise and hear a glimpse of them rehearse.

Top images via @agustd on Instagram. 

