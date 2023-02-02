Back

K-pop idol B.I performing at S'pore Expo on Mar. 18, tickets from S$128

Hayley Foong | February 02, 2023, 03:53 PM

Events

K-pop singer B.I will be performing in Singapore on Mar. 18, 2023.

His concert will be held at the Singapore Expo.

Here's a look at the seat map:

Photo via Three Angles Production

Tickets are priced at S$128 to S$288, excluding booking fees.

The S$288 VIP ticket includes a soundcheck pass, a VIP lanyard, one goodbye session pass, a chance to win a signed poster, as well as an official poster.

Ticket sales for B.I's show in Singapore start on Feb. 11 at 11am on BookMyShow.

B.I was formerly a member of K-pop group iKON, which is best known for hits like "LOVE SCENARIO" and "KILLING ME".

As a solo artist, he is known for his song "BTBT".

His last show in Singapore was in August 2022 for his first fan meeting.

