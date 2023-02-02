K-pop idol B.I performing at S'pore Expo on Mar. 18, tickets from S$128

K-pop singer B.I will be performing in Singapore on Mar. 18, 2023.

B.I is bringing his 2023 Asia Tour L.O.L The hidden stage in Singapore this coming March 18, 2023 at Singapore Expo Hall 3A! Are you ready to go BTBT with the one and only B.I?



Tickets will be available starting February 11, 2023, 11AM at https://t.co/9mVmjhrWAp pic.twitter.com/Qf3SFLVmV6 — Three Angles (@Threeanglespro) January 31, 2023

His concert will be held at the Singapore Expo.

Here's a look at the seat map:

Tickets are priced at S$128 to S$288, excluding booking fees.

The S$288 VIP ticket includes a soundcheck pass, a VIP lanyard, one goodbye session pass, a chance to win a signed poster, as well as an official poster.

Ticket sales for B.I's show in Singapore start on Feb. 11 at 11am on BookMyShow.

B.I was formerly a member of K-pop group iKON, which is best known for hits like "LOVE SCENARIO" and "KILLING ME".

As a solo artist, he is known for his song "BTBT".

His last show in Singapore was in August 2022 for his first fan meeting.

Top photos via Three Angles Production on Twitter and B.I's Instagram.