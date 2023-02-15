Man, 45, to be charged for assaulting security officer at Bukit Batok condo

A 45-year-old man is set to be charged in court on Feb. 17 for voluntarily causing hurt to a security officer.

What happened

The police were alerted to an alleged assault case at a condominium near Bukit Batok Street 41 on Aug. 29, 2022, at around 12:45am.

In a Facebook post by the Union of Security Employees (USE) on Aug. 30, 2022, the 55 year-old-officer, Afinde, was patrolling the area with another officer and had both entered the lift with another man.

USE previously told Mothership that the man had attacked Afinde unprovoked.

CCTV footage showed the assailant grabbing on to Afinde's head and taking a swing at the officer.

The man continued to attack the officers even after they had exited the lift, and only stopped once Afinde and his colleague managed to escape further away.

USE said it suspects that the accused might have been drunk at the time, which caused him to attack his closest target, which happened to be Alfinde.

Zero tolerance

The police said they take a serious view towards such acts of violence against security officers who are carrying out their duties.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries a fine of up to S$10,000, or an imprisonment term of up to five years, or both.

Top photo via Facebook/Union of Security Employees