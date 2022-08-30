Security officer assaulted in S'pore condo by resident who was allegedly drunk

A security officer working in a condominium in Singapore was recently assaulted and has since filed a police report.

A Facebook post by the Union of Security Employees (USE) revealed that the incident occurred on Aug. 29. They did not share the name of the condominium, only that it is located in the west of Singapore.

Allegedly assaulted without provocation

The 55-year-old security officer, Afinde, was patrolling the premises with another officer when they entered the lift and encountered another man.

USE told Mothership that the man allegedly attacked Afinde without provocation.

CCTV footage from a camera inside the lift showed the taller man grabbing onto the back of Afinde's head and pushing him.

The man also hurled vulgarities at the two officers.

The attack continued even after both security officers exited the lift.

As Afinde and his colleague moved further away, the man stopped his assault and did not pursue them.

USE suspects the man to have been drunk at the time and thus struck the person nearest to him, which happened to be Afinde.

USE also believes him to be a condominium resident, as the other security officer claims to have previously seen him using the gym facility.

Police investigating

Afinde suffered only minor surface injuries from the assault, USE shared, and the doctor gave him three days of medical leave.

USE was notified about the incident after being informed by the security company Afinde is employed. Their representatives visited Afinde at his home to check on him and give him some gifts and vouchers.

With the help of his management, Afinde has filed a police report.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Police said they were alerted to a case of assault along Bukit Batok Street 41 at around 12:40am on Aug. 29.

A 45-year-old man will be investigated for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt. Police investigations are ongoing.

The union shared that it has distributed decals to its sites to urge the public not to abuse its security officers.

Security officers can report any instances of abuse to USE via its helpline 6291 5145, or its email [email protected]

"Our officers carry out important duties as provided for under the law. We seek the support from the public to help ensure a safe environment for them to work in," USE urged in its Facebook post.

The Private Security Industry Act was amended in 2021, and penalties for those convicted of intentionally harassing guards were doubled from six to 12 months.

Meanwhile, the penalty for assault is a fine of S$7,500 and/or imprisonment of up to two years.

