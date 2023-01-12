S'pore teen, 17, mocked for saying Charles & Keith is 'luxury', meets brand's founders for lunch

The 17-year-old teen, who was mocked on TikTok for saying Charles & Keith constituted “luxury”, met the brand's founders, brothers Charles and Keith Wong.

This was after Charles & Keith invited Zoe Gabriel and her father to lunch on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

This was followed by a tour of the Charles & Keith Singapore headquarters on Thursday.

Charles & Keith did not say if it sponsored any bags for Zoe.

However, The Straits Times reported its source inside the company said Zoe was gifted “with products and vouchers”.

Charles & Keith reached out to Zoe after seeing her TikTok clip explaining her family's financial situation and shutting down haters in the process who reacted negatively to her original video.

The brand's founders, “coming from humble beginnings, were so inspired by her humility”, it was reported.

Zoe's original Jan. 8 video showed her thanking her father for her “first luxury bag” from the home-grown fashion brand.

The S$79.90 black Double Handle Tote Bag is the most expensive bag she owns.

Besides Charles & Keith reaching out to her, Zoe has received sponsored goods and services from other brands.

The latest involved her having her hair done at Kimistry Hair Boutique, as seen in a video post.

Background

Charles & Keith was founded by siblings Charles and Keith Wong in 1996.

The brothers had worked at their mother’s shoe store in Ang Mo Kio, before Charles & Keith occupied a retail space in the former Amara Shopping Centre.

The Charles & Keith brand grew to more than 600 stores with some 4,000 people employed worldwide.

In 2011, French luxury giant LVMH acquired 20 per cent of the company.

The brothers have since bought back the stake.

