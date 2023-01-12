Back

S'pore teen, 17, mocked for saying Charles & Keith is 'luxury', meets brand's founders for lunch

She was all sunshine.

Belmont Lay | Hannah Martens | January 12, 2023, 08:01 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The 17-year-old teen, who was mocked on TikTok for saying Charles & Keith constituted “luxury”, met the brand's founders, brothers Charles and Keith Wong.

This was after Charles & Keith invited Zoe Gabriel and her father to lunch on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by zoe gabriel (@zoeaaleah)

This was followed by a tour of the Charles & Keith Singapore headquarters on Thursday.

Charles & Keith did not say if it sponsored any bags for Zoe.

However, The Straits Times reported its source inside the company said Zoe was gifted “with products and vouchers”.

Charles & Keith reached out to Zoe after seeing her TikTok clip explaining her family's financial situation and shutting down haters in the process who reacted negatively to her original video.

@zohtaco Replying to @cressy ♬ original sound - zoe 🦋

The brand's founders, “coming from humble beginnings, were so inspired by her humility”, it was reported.

Zoe's original Jan. 8 video showed her thanking her father for her “first luxury bag” from the home-grown fashion brand.

The S$79.90 black Double Handle Tote Bag is the most expensive bag she owns.

Besides Charles & Keith reaching out to her, Zoe has received sponsored goods and services from other brands.

The latest involved her having her hair done at Kimistry Hair Boutique, as seen in a video post.

Background

Charles & Keith was founded by siblings Charles and Keith Wong in 1996.

The brothers had worked at their mother’s shoe store in Ang Mo Kio, before Charles & Keith occupied a retail space in the former Amara Shopping Centre.

The Charles & Keith brand grew to more than 600 stores with some 4,000 people employed worldwide.

In 2011, French luxury giant LVMH acquired 20 per cent of the company.

The brothers have since bought back the stake.

Top photos via Zoe

S'pore police to lock down some areas in Chinatown if too crowded

Beware of molesters and pickpockets.

January 13, 2023, 02:41 PM

Eligible households in S'pore can apply for S$30 public transport voucher

If each person in your household is not earning more than S$1,600, go apply for it.

January 13, 2023, 02:40 PM

S'porean man & woman arrested, 3,498 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in Hillview

The total duty and GST evaded amounted to S$392,230.

January 13, 2023, 02:35 PM

S'pore orchid hybrid presented to Japan PM Kishida Fumio blooming in Hiroshima

A tropical flower blooms in the heart of winter.

January 13, 2023, 02:06 PM

Man, 34, dies after car collides with lamp post & trees in Bedok Reservoir estate

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 13, 2023, 01:54 PM

England to ban single-use plastic cutlery & plates

It is uncertain when it will be implemented.

January 13, 2023, 12:04 PM

H&M M'sia files police report over concerns of hidden cameras in fitting rooms

Footage from the hidden cameras was allegedly being sold online.

January 13, 2023, 12:03 PM

China halts reporting of daily Covid numbers amid greater scrutiny on data: Bloomberg

Major concern over China's reopening amid Covid surge.

January 13, 2023, 12:03 PM

Got7's BamBam visits Golden Mile Complex in S'pore to eat Thai papaya salad

Aroi mak mak.

January 13, 2023, 11:53 AM

Jewel Changi celebrates nearly 100 years of Disney with light & music show & photo opportunities

The House of Mouse turns 100 this year.

January 13, 2023, 11:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.