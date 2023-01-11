Back

Charles & Keith founders having lunch with S'pore teen, 17, shamed on TikTok for calling brand 'luxury'

Zoe and her father are invited to meet the founders and have a tour of the HQ.

Hannah Martens | January 11, 2023, 05:12 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The 17-year-old girl in Singapore, who was shamed on TikTok for calling Charles & Keith a "luxury" brand, has been invited to meet the founders of the shoes, bag, and accessories company.

The teen, who is known on TikTok as "Zohtaco", was dissed by others on the platform after she posted a Jan. 8 video that showed her labelling a Charles & Keith bag, which she received as a gift from her father, as a luxury item.

Those who responded negatively to the teen, who has been publicly identified as Zoe, said Charles & Keith was not a luxury brand and ridiculed her for even thinking that it was.

Zoe subsequently shut down her haters by explaining her financial situation and that she is not from a privileged background, and that a Charles & Keith bag can be considered a branded good to her and her family.

Her follow-up videos in the wake of the trolling and negativity has won widespread praise and support in Singapore and overseas, as she was said to have displayed grace and maturity beyond her years in handling the unintended publicity.

Lunch with Charles and Keith

According to a spokesperson from Charles and Keith, Zoe and her father have been invited by the company to lunch and to meet the founders, as well as to tour the headquarters, Marketing Interactive reported.

"Our heart really went out to Zoe when we saw the videos and comments -- there is no place for bullying... but we were so impressed with the grace and humility in how she handled the situation, displaying wisdom far beyond her years and values that resonated with us greatly," said the spokesperson.

Mothership has reached out to Charles and Keith for comment separately.

Zoe shares more about her experience

In response to Mothership's queries, Zoe said her family has lived in Singapore for almost 13 years now.

Her father moved here in 2009, and she and her siblings followed the year after.

"We feel really blessed to be able to live in such a beautiful city-state and love every part of it," she said, "especially the food!"

Zoe said she was shocked when her video went viral initially, as she did not expect it to garner so much attention.

"Now, I feel blessed that it happened, because of all the lessons it has taught me," she shared.

Zoe explained that her experience also taught her that she was not alone:

"I have learned so much from the people in my comment section... I learned that while we may have different life experiences, there will always be someone out there who will understand. You are not alone. From everyone who left words of encouragement (and the haters), I have been reminded of the infinite power of words. I am eternally grateful for them all."

When asked about what she took away from this whole experience, Zoe said it has reminded her that everyone's financial circumstances and life experience differs:

"Sometimes it's hard to remember that value is subjective, and our perspectives may not always align -- but I believe we should always strive for compassion and understanding, and to be an example of kindness and love wherever we are in life."

Another brand chips in

And it was not just Charles & Keith that reached out to Zoe.

Homegrown ramen chain, Takagi Ramen, offered an S$80 voucher to the teen.

Zoe took up the offer and brought her father and her brother to the eatery for a meal.

@zohtacothank you takagi ramen for the treat! eternally grateful &lt33 AND HAPPY 14K FOLLOWERS :0!! WOAAAH♬ Paris - Taylor Swift

Top photo via TikTok/Zohtaco

Passenger praises 'well-trained' Scoot cabin crew for handling power bank fire on plane

Another perspective.

January 11, 2023, 04:30 PM

Salary review for ministers & political office holders targeted for 2023: Chan Chun Sing

Once every five years.

January 11, 2023, 04:28 PM

Up to 80% off Nike, Adidas & other sports shoes & athleisure wear at Redhill warehouse from Jan. 12-15

CNY is coming.

January 11, 2023, 04:17 PM

S'pore driver says he'll let woman hitch ride for free if she lets him touch himself while naked during trip

He shared that this was something he had asked of passengers before.

January 11, 2023, 03:57 PM

Shanmugam: Inconsiderate drivers who cut queue add to congestion at S'pore land checkpoints

The minister also called on traveller to heed ICA's advisories.

January 11, 2023, 03:19 PM

Man, 57, who allegedly used knife to rob woman at HDB Hub car park, charged

The accused, Boey Yan Kit, has been involved in other similar offences.

January 11, 2023, 02:58 PM

New Haidilao pop-up in Ice Magic at Bayfront from Jan. 13 - 29, sets from S$248

Shiok.

January 11, 2023, 01:25 PM

'Very big mistake' for major powers to view its influence in Southeast Asia as a zero-sum game: George Yeo

Yeo believes that ASEAN can play an important role in a multi-polar world, praising Indonesian President Joko Widodo's deft handling of the G20 summit held in Bali last November.

January 11, 2023, 11:31 AM

41-year-old S'porean woman & 4-month-old daughter killed in car accident in Hokkaido

The father and the elder daughter were injured.

January 11, 2023, 11:18 AM

S'pore passport 2nd strongest in the world in 2023, for 2nd year running

More travel for 2023?

January 11, 2023, 10:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.