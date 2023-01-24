Mass shooting leaves 7 dead & 1 injured in California, 67-year-old suspect arrested

At least seven people were killed and one critically wounded in shootings at two locations in Half Moon Bay, California, on Jan. 23, 2023.

According to CNN, one shooting occurred at a mushroom farm and another near a trucking facility about two miles (about three kilometres) from the farm, said the President of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, Dave Pine.

According to San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus, the suspect was identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli.

CNN reported that he was taken into custody more than two hours after the shootings.

Seven dead and one injured at two separate locations

At 2:22 pm (U.S. time), four victims were found dead with gunshot wounds at the first location, said the sheriff's office. Another victim of the shooting was taken to Stanford Medical Center with critical injuries.

Three more victims were found dead at another site, reported CNN.

NBC Bay Area said the victims were believed to be workers on the properties.

At 4:40 pm (California time), the suspect was located in his vehicle in the parking lot of a sheriff's substation in Half Moon Bay, said Corpus.

Zhao was taken into custody without incident, reported CNN, and a semi-automatic handgun was found in his vehicle at the time.

The suspect in the Half Moon Bay shootings was taken into custody after he was found in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Half Moon Bay substation, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said. A weapon was found in his car. https://t.co/qytdxQmNuE



[Video: Kati McHugh] pic.twitter.com/u6msObI6be — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 24, 2023

According to CNN, Corpus noted that there was no known motive, and authorities believe Zhao acted alone.

In a news conference, Corpus said that "this kind of shooting is horrific."

Half Moon Bay Council Member, Debbie Ruddock, said the victims were Chinese farmworkers, reported NBC Bay Area.

Two mass shootings in California in less than 48 hours

The Half Moon Bay shootings took place just after another similar tragedy in California.

At least 11 people were killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting in California on Jan. 22 (Singapore time). Another nine were injured and taken to hospital.

The mass shooting occurred near a Chinese New Year celebration event. The gunman opened fire inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio, killing 11 and wounding nine others.

The gunman then walked to another ballroom and dance studio, where two community members disarmed him and took possession of his weapon, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

The suspect in the Monterey Park shooting is believed to be a 72-year-old man named Huu Can Tran.

Tran died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot, said law enforcement sources to the LA Times. Luna said that the gunman's motive is still unclear.

Politicians and Celebrities speak out

Numerous people have spoken out about the two shootings on social media.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, said in a tweet that he was at the hospital meeting with the victims of the Monterey Park mass shootings before he was pulled away to be briefed about the shooting at Half Moon Bay.

"Tragedy upon tragedy," Newsom wrote.

At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay.



Tragedy upon tragedy. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 24, 2023

In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden said that he wanted to "assure the community of Monterey Park and the broader area that we will support you in every way we can."

Marvel actor Simu Liu vocally expressed his shock and anger over the situation on Twitter.

"I am shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken for families who have been affected tonight," said Liu regarding the Monterey Park shootings.

I am shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken for the families who have been affected tonight. Please use the replies here to post more info as it comes out, as well as any verified fundraisers for the victims. I'd like to give what I can. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 22, 2023

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the U.S. has seen at least 38 mass shootings in Jan. 2023 alone, CNN wrote.

