Multiple deaths reported in US after mass shooting near Chinese New Year event

A mass shooting occurred on Jan. 22 (Singapore time) in Monterey Park, California, near to the location of a Chinese New Year celebration event.

According to Los Angeles Times, several people have been shot and there are fatalities reported.

The exact number of casualties and injured victims remain unclear, although some reports stated that 10 people have died.

🚨#UPDATE: According to Police scanners reports of 10 people have been fatally shot, and 9 others have been injured in the Mass shooting that took place at a Monterey Park at a Chinese festival for lunar event. The suspect is still on the loose according to PD on scene pic.twitter.com/Xrdl9Uktr9 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 22, 2023

Reuters reported that tens of thousands people had attended the Chinese New Year event earlier in the day.

Videos posted online showed the police cars and officers attending to the scene.

DEVELOPING: Police in Monterey Park are responding to a shooting near a Lunar New Year celebration, about 11km from downtown Los Angeles. There are reports of multiple casualties. Tens of thousands had attended the festival earlier in the day. (Video: DESS) pic.twitter.com/c0tGvFbPPw — TaiwanPlus (@taiwanplusnews) January 22, 2023

BREAKING: I am in Monterey Park where there are reports of at least ten people shot at a Lunar New Year event. Very little info and I’m still headed to the primary scene. Monterey Park PD & Alhambra PD are on scene. More soon. pic.twitter.com/ewFho0Joju — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) January 22, 2023

Other videos showed people on stretchers.

🚨 #BREAKING - MASS SHOOTING leaves 10+ DEAD at Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park. For licensing or media inquiries please contact: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YANjWw3FoZ — Traffic News Los Angeles | TNLA (@TrafficNewsLA) January 22, 2023

One of many victims being transported from the Monterey Park incident. #montereypark pic.twitter.com/a7vaNWFJlb — Sal (@news__dude) January 22, 2023

According to LA Times, injured victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area.

The suspect is reportedly still on the run.

