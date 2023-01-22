Back

Multiple deaths reported in US after mass shooting near Chinese New Year event

The suspect is reportedly still on the run.

Syahindah Ishak | January 22, 2023, 06:14 PM

A mass shooting occurred on Jan. 22 (Singapore time) in Monterey Park, California, near to the location of a Chinese New Year celebration event.

According to Los Angeles Times, several people have been shot and there are fatalities reported.

The exact number of casualties and injured victims remain unclear, although some reports stated that 10 people have died.

Reuters reported that tens of thousands people had attended the Chinese New Year event earlier in the day.

Videos posted online showed the police cars and officers attending to the scene.

Other videos showed people on stretchers.

According to LA Times, injured victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area.

