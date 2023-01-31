Upcoming S'pore concerts in 2023: Backstreet Boys, Westlife, Blackpink & more

2022 saw the comeback of in-person concerts and that's not stopping in 2023.

For your easy reference, we have compiled a (non-exhaustive) list of concerts happening in Singapore this year.

Cigarettes After Sex

Date: Jan. 31 and Feb. 1

Venue: Capitol Theatre

Ticket details: S$108 (excluding booking fees)

The American dream-pop act will perform their greatest hits for their two-night show.

Tickets to the show are sold out.

Stray Kids

Date: Feb. 5

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: S$168 to S$348 (excluding booking fees)

The eight-member K-pop group's latest album, ‘MAXIDENT’, has surpassed over 2.24 million in physical pre-orders and is one of the top three pre-order sales of K-Pop albums.

Tickets to the show are sold out.

Kehlani

Date: Feb. 6, 2023

Venue: Capitol Theatre

Ticket details: S$108 (excluding booking fees)

The two-time Grammy-nominated singer will be performing their top hits such as "Nights Like This", "Toxic" and "Gangsta" as well as songs from their latest album, 'Blue Water Road'.

Tickets to the show are sold out.

Blue

Date: Feb. 9

Venue: The Theatre at Mediacorp

Ticket details: S$128 to S$368 (excluding booking fees), available here.

Blue have announced their comeback with a 20th-anniversary world tour.

Fans of the boyband can expect an evening of the greatest hits and some new songs including "Haven't Found You Yet".

Mamamoo

Date: Feb. 8 and 9

Venue: The Star Theatre

Ticket Details: S$128 to S$288, available here.

This is Mamamoo's first world tour since their debut in 2014.

Expect the four members to showcase their vocals through their hit songs and covers of members' solo songs.

Tickets to the first show are sold out.

Kang Daniel

Date: Feb. 11

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: S$128 to S$308 (excluding booking fees), available here.

Former Wanna One member Kang Daniel was last in Singapore in 2019 for his first solo fan meeting.

Fans can expect to sway along with hits from his previous albums such as ‘Color on Me’, ‘CYAN, MAGENTA, YELLOW’ and ‘The Story’, as well as his latest single – ‘Nirvana’.

The Vamps

Date: Feb. 12

Venue: The Theatre at Mediacorp

Ticket Details: S$108 to S$168 (excluding booking fees), available here.

This tour will mark 10 years of the Vamps, and the band will perform songs from their platinum-selling debut album, "Meet the Vamps", and their latest album "Cherry Blossom".

The British pop band last performed in Singapore in 2019 at The Coliseum.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Date: Feb. 16

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Ticket details: S$138 to S$328 (excluding booking fee), available here.

The tour marks the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group, as they perform their career-spanning hits alongside tracks from their new album.

Westlife

Date: Feb. 16 to 18

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket Details: S$128 to S$258 (excluding booking fees), available here.

The popular pop vocal group last visited Singapore in 2019 for their reunion tour.

In Oct. 2022, the boyband headlined the second night of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 concert.

Tickets to the first two shows are sold out.

Jeff Satur

Date: Feb. 18 and 19

Venue: Gateway Theatre

Ticket Details: S$128 to S$498 (excluding booking fees), available here.

Known for his role in the Thai show "KinnPorshe: The Series", the singer-songwriter performed in Singapore last October with cast members of the show as part of the "KinnPorshe: The Series" Tour.

Tickets to the first show are sold out.

Conan Gray

Date: Feb. 20

Venue: The Star Theatre

Ticket Details: S$108 - S$188 (excluding booking fees), available here.

The singer-songwriter is famously known for his hit songs like "Heather" and "Maniac"; his debut album "Kid Krow" reached number one on the Billboard Pop Albums chart.

Backstreet Boys

Date: Feb. 22

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: S$168 to S$328 (excluding booking fees)

Get ready for a blast from the past with the iconic 90s boyband, with hit songs like "I Want It That Way" and "Shape Of My Heart".

The group last performed in Singapore in 2019.

Tickets to the show are sold out.

OneRepublic

Date: Feb. 28

Venue: The Star Theatre

Ticket details: S$98 to S$288 (excluding booking fees)

The band previously performed at the F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in 2017 and held a concert at The Star Theatre in 2018.

Tickets to the show are sold out.

Arctic Monkeys

Date: Feb. 28

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket Details: S$108 to S$248 (excluding booking fees)

The four-member English rock band fronted by singer-songwriter Alex Turner will be performing in Singapore for the first time.

Tickets to the show are sold out.

Harry Styles

Date: Mar. 17

Venue: National Stadium

Ticket details: S$138 - S$588 (excluding booking fees), available here.

The former One Direction member last performed in Singapore in 2018 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Look forward to a night with his global hit singles including "Sign of the Times"," Lights Up", "Adore You", "Watermelon Sugar" and "Kiwi".

Tomorrow X Together

Date: Apr. 1

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: S$168 to S$348, available here.

Tomorrow X Together, better known as TXT, is a five-member group under Big Hit Music, home to superstars BTS.

This will be their first time performing in Singapore.

Treasure

Date: Apr. 8

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: S$168 to S$348 (excluding booking fees), now available here.

The 10-member K-pop boy group was given the title "Monster Rookies" after winning multiple new artist award titles at major K-pop music awards in 2020.

Blackpink

Date: May. 13 to 14, 2023

Venue: National Stadium

Ticket details: S$168 to S$398 (excluding booking fees), ticket sales for the May 14 show will start on Feb. 6 via Ticketmaster.

The legendary female K-pop group, comprising members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa, last performed in Singapore in 2018 for their "In Your Area" world tour.

Tickets to the first show are sold out.

Top image from Lisa, Westlife and Backstreet Boy's Instagram.